Former LSU linebacker Damone Clark is making up for lost time in a hurry.

Clark discovered at the NFL combine in February he needed C3-4 spinal-fusion neck surgery to repair a herniated disc.

He underwent surgery last March 24 in California. That didn’t stop the Dallas Cowboys from drafting him in the fifth round despite not knowing if he would play a down this year.

The Cowboys roll of the dice has paid off.

Sunday afternoon, rookie Clark had 6 tackles including 3 solo in Dallas’ hard-fought 27-23 win over the Houston Texans.

It was his sixth NFL game in a comeback put him back on the field for his pro debut on Oct. 30 vs the Chicago Bears.

Since Clark missed spring work, training camp, all preseason games and the first seven games of the season, the plan was to play him just on special teams.

But when Dallas linebacker Anthony Barr sustained a hamstring injury in the second quarter.

Enter Clark. He played 40 snaps on defense, 19 on special teams and finished with 5 tackles. On a play where he had to run down Bears QB Justin Fields from behind, Clark was clocked at running 22.19 miles per hour which stands as a team record for linebackers.

“I got threw in the fire,” Clark said afterward. “I had to step up. You know I had to help the team win.

"The way I prepare. I prepare as if I’m getting in and playing the entire game because you never know when that time might get here, and that time got here today.”

In his six games including two starts, Clark has 26 tackles including 16 solos and has forced two fumbles.

None of his teammates are surprised because they saw how hard he worked to return to action this season.

“I spend a lot of time here, obviously, even in the offseason,” Cowboys QB Dak Prescott told Dallas Morning News sportswriter Michael Geniken. “If I can say there was one guy who matched my time, it’s damn sure Damone. It’s impressive for a young guy to have that work ethic and to have those habits and creating them. He’s going to be special. I’m just glad to now see him play and get success.”

Here’s what all the Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 14:

Thursday night

Los Angeles Rams 17, Las Vegas Raiders 16

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 0 catches (1 target) for 0 yards, DL Neil Farrell Jr. 3 tackles (1 solo), DE Tashawn Bower no stats.





Sunday afternoon

Buffalo Bills 20, New York Jets 12

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 PD.), LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 7 punts, 2 of 2 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points.

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL.





Cincinnati Bengals 23, Cleveland Browns 10

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow. 18 of 33 for 239 passing yards, 2 TDs 1 interception, 10 rushing yards on 6 carries, WR Ja’Marr Chase 10 catches (15 targets) for 119 yards and 1 TD, 6 rushing yards on 1 attempt, OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that produced 363 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

Browns: PK Cade York 1 of 1 FG, 1 of 1 extra points, S Grant Delpit 4 tackles (4 solo), LB Deion Jones 7 tackles (4 solo), 2 PD, 1 interception, DB Greedy Williams (inactive list), LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve list), C Ethan Pocic (injured reserve list).





Dallas Cowboys 27, Houston Texans 23

Cowboys: LB Damone Clark 6 tackles (3 solo), Jabril Cox (inactive list).

Texans: OL Austin Deculus was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 327 total offense yards and allowed no sacks, CB Derek Stingley Jr. (inactive list).





Detroit Lions 34, Minnesota Vikings 23

Lions: WR DJ Chark 6 catches (7 targets) for 94 yards and 1 TD, DE Michael Brockers (inactive list).

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 11 catches (15 targets) for 233 receiving yards, CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (5 solo), LB Danielle Hunter 2 tackles (2 solo), OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce just 416 yards and allowed 0 sacks.





Philadelphia Eagles 48, New York Giants 22

Giants: CB Cordale Flott 2 tackles (1 solo).





Baltimore Ravens 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 PD, 1 QB hit.





Jacksonville Jaguars 36, Tennessee Titans 22

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 4 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle.

Titans: WR Racey McMath 0 catches (4 targets) for 0 receiving yards. FB/ST Tory Carter no stats, CB Kristian Fulton (inactive list).





Kansas City Chiefs 34, Denver Broncos 28

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (injured reserve).

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III (injured reserve).





Carolina Panthers 30, Seattle Seahawks 24

Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 1 catch (1 targets) for 18 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan 0 catches (1 target) for 0 yards, CB Donte Jackson (injured reserve).

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 287 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Al Woods 2 tackles (2 solo), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).





San Francisco 49ers 35, Tampa Bay Bucs 7

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price (inactive list).

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 13 rushing yards on 4 carries, 6 catches (7 targets) for 33 receiving yards, LB Devin White 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 QB hit, WR Russell Gage 2 catches (2 targets) for 12 yards and 1 TD.





Sunday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley.

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko.





Monday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux, OL Chasen Hines, CB Jalen Mills.

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams, DT Rashard Lawrence.





Open dates: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders.







