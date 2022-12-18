It seems like former LSU star wide receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings accomplishes something new every time he steps on a football field.

In the Vikings’ largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday when Minnesota beat Indianapolis 39-36 in overtime after trailing by 33 points, Jefferson had 12 catches for 123 yards and a TD.

Paired with his last Sunday's numbers of 11 catches for 223 yards in a loss to Detroit, it marked the first time in Jefferson’s three-year NFL career he’s had double-digit catch totals in consecutive games.

With three weeks left in the regular season, Jefferson leads the NFL in receptions (111) and yards (1,623). He also has 7 TDs and a 14.6 yards per catch average.

Here’s what all the Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 15:

Thursday night

San Francisco 49ers 21, Seattle Seahawks 13

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price (inactive list).

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 277 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Al Woods (inactive list), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).

Saturday

Minnesota Vikings 39, Indianapolis Colts 36 (OT)

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 12 catches (16 targets) for 123 receiving yards and 1 TD, CB Patrick Peterson 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 PD, LB Danielle Hunter 5 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1½ sacks, 4 QB hits, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 518 yards and allowed 2 sacks.

Cleveland Browns 13, Baltimore Ravens 3

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 6 tackles (3 solo), ½ sack, 1 QB hit.

Browns: PK Cade York 2 of 4 FG, 1 of 1 extra points, S Grant Delpit 9 tackles (8 solo), 2 TFL, LB Deion Jones 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 QB hit, DB Greedy Williams no stats, LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve list), C Ethan Pocic (injured reserve list).

Buffalo Bills 32, Miami Dolphins 29

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 4 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points., LB Duke Riley 2 tackles.

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White 3 tackles (3 solo), 3 PD. LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 5 punts, 1 of 1 field goals and 3 of 3 extra points.

Sunday afternoon

New Orleans Saints 21, Atlanta Falcons 18

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 6 tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, 2 PD, WR Jarvis Landry 0 catches (1 target) for 0 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Carolina Panthers 16

Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 catches (3 targets) for 51 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan no stats, CB Donte Jackson (injured reserve list).

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Houston Texans 24 OT

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (injured reserve list).

Texans: OL Austin Deculus was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 223 total offense yards and allowed 1 sack, CB Derek Stingley Jr. (injured reserve list).

Jacksonville Jaguars 40, Dallas Cowboys 34 (OT)

Cowboys: LB Damone Clark 9 tackles (5 solo), Jabril Cox (inactive list).

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL, 1½ sacks, 2 QB hits, K’Lavon Chaisson no stats.

Detroit Lions 20, New York Jets 17

Lions: WR DJ Chark 1 catch (2 targets) for 18 yards and 1 TD, DE Michael Brockers (inactive list).

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 6 tackles (5 solo).

Denver Broncos 24, Arizona Cardinals 15

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams (injured reserve list), DT Rashard Lawrence (injured reserve list).

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III (injured reserve).

Las Vegas Raiders 30, New England Patriots 24

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 5 tackles (2 solo), ½ sack, 1 QB hit, OL Chasen Hines was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 318 total offense yards and allowed 0 sacks, CB Jalen Mills (inactive list).

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 2 catches (2 targets) for 20 yards, DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list), DE Tashawn Bower no stats.

Los Angeles Chargers 17, Tennessee Titans 14

Titans: WR Racey McMath 1 catch (2 targets) for 1 receiving yard, 1 tackle (1 solo), FB/ST Tory Carter no stats, CB Kristian Fulton (inactive list).

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 365 total offense yards and allowed 3 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko 5 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL.

Cincinnati Bengals 34, Tampa Bay Bucs 23

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow. 27 of 39 for 200 passing yards, 4 TDs 1 interception, 8 rushing yards on 3 carries, WR Ja’Marr Chase 7 catches (13 targets) for 60 yards and 1 TD, 1 tackle (1 solo), OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that produced 237 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 44 rushing yards on 10 carries, 4 catches (4 targets) for 30 receiving yards, WR Russell Gage 8 catches (12 targets) for 59 yards and 2 TDs, LB Devin White 7 tackles, 1 QB hit,

Philadelphia Eagles 25, Chicago Bears 20

No LSU players on either team.

Sunday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Giants: CB Cordale Flott.

Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles, OG Trai Turner.

Monday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers

Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).

Open dates: None