Patrick Peterson, Danielle Hunter, Justin Jefferson and Ed Hinton have always looked good in purple.

The former LSU stars, now with Minnesota, banded together for a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants on Saturday for the Vikings' 11th one-possession victory margin win (an NFL record) of the season.

Cornerback Peterson had 4 tackles, all of them solo, and intercepted his fourth pass of the season. It’s the second highest single season total of his 12-year NFL career.

"Actually, I was on the sideline today and was like, 'I'm going to get a pick pretty soon'," Peterson said. (Giants QB) Daniel (Jones) tried me enough to where he was feeling a little comfortable and I was going to get a pick for us, Ended up getting an interception. It's just the belief I have in myself, the belief I have in my teammates."

Linebacker Hunter, who received a game ball from Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell afterwards, had 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 sacks and 4 QB hits. Hunter’s 10½ sacks this season gives him a double-digit sack total for the third times in the last three years.

"We had a little change of scheme, but everyone was doing their jobs and some of us were getting home," Hunter said. "You just can't be scared. You don't want to power rush the entire game because that's how guys get tired,. Sometimes in games like this, you've just got to take your shot."

Wide receiver Jefferson broke Randy Moss’ Vikings single-season receiving yardage record of 1,632 yards, thanks to his third straight game totaling double digit receptions. Jefferson now has 123 catches for 1,756 yards and 8 TDs with two games left in the regular season.

Against the Giants, he had 12 catches for 133 yards and 1 TD. But most importantly, his 17-yard reception set up Greg Joseph’s game-winning and franchise record 61-yard field goal.

"It's a blessing and an honor to break his records and be in the conversation with him, but he has the (Pro Football Hall of Fame) golden jacket," Jefferson said of Moss. "That's what I want at the end of my career, so I'm still chasing it."

In the fourth quarter, Jefferson broke another franchise receiving record when he surpassed passing Cris Carter (122) for most receptions in a season.

Finally, rookie offensive guard Ingram has started every game for the Vikings with over 1,000 snaps and just four penalties.

With four games remaining on this weekend's schedule, here’s what all the Ti-gahs have done so far in NFLSU Week 16:

Thursday night

Jacksonville Jaguars 19, New York Jets 3

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 1 tackles, 1 QB hit, K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle (1 solo).

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 2 tackles, 1. QB hit.





Saturday afternoon

Baltimore Ravens 17, Atlanta Falcons 9

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 9 tackles (1 solo), ½ sack, 1 PD, 2 QB hits.





Carolina Panthers 37, Detroit Lions 23

Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 2 catches (3 targets) for 55 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan 1 tackle, CB Donte Jackson (injured reserve).

Lions: WR DJ Chark 4 catches (5 targets) for 108 yards, DE Michael Brockers (inactive list).





Buffalo Bills 35, Chicago Bears 13

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 PD. LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 0 of 1 field goals and 3 of 4 extra points.





New Orleans Saints 17, Cleveland Browns 10

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 11 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL, WR Jarvis Landry (inactive list).

Browns: PK Cade York 1 of 1 FG, 1 of 1 extra points, S Grant Delpit 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 PD, 1 interception returned 40 yards, LB Deion Jones 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 QB hit, DB Greedy Williams no stats, LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve list), C Ethan Pocic was a reserve on an offensive line that helped produce 249 yards and allow 2 sacks.





Kansas City Chiefs 24, Seattle Seahawks 10

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (injured reserve).

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 333 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Al Woods (inactive list), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).





Minnesota Vikings 27, New York Giants 24

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 12 catches (16) targets) for 133 receiving yards and 1 TD, CB Patrick Peterson 4 tackles (4 solo), 1 PD, 1 interception returned for 11 yards, Danielle Hunter 7 tackles (5 solo), 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 353 yards and allowed 4 sacks.

Giants: CB Cordale Flott 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 PD.





Cincinnati Bengals 22, New England Patriots 18

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow. 40 of 52 for 375 passing yards, 3 TDs, 2 interceptions, 5 rushing yards on 4 carries, WR Ja’Marr Chase 8 catches (11 targets) for 79 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo), OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that produced 442 yards and allowed 4 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 3 tackles (2 solo), OL Chasen Hines was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 318 total offense yards and allowed 2 sacks, CB Jalen Mills (inactive list).





Houston Texans 19, Tennessee Titans 14

Texans: OL Austin Deculus was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 223 total offense yards and allowed 1 sack, CB Derek Stingley Jr. (injured reserve list).

Titans: WR Racey McMath 1 catch (2 targets) for 1 receiving yard, 1 tackle (1 solo), CB Kristian Fulton (inactive list).





San Francisco 49ers 37, Washington Commanders 20

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price no stats. Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles (inactive list), OG Trai Turner was a reserve OL who helped produce 349 yards and allowed 2 sacks.





Dallas Cowboys 40, Philadelphia Eagles 34

Cowboys: LB Damone Clark 4 tackles (2 solo), Jabril Cox no stats.





Pittsburgh Steelers 13, Las Vegas Raiders 10

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 2 catches (3 targets) for 19 yards, DL Neil Farrell Jr. no stats, DE Tashawn Bower (inactive list).





Sunday afternoon

Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins

Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson, LB Duke Riley.





Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III.





Sunday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

Tampa Bay Bucs at Arizona Cardinals

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage , LB Devin White.

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams, DT Rashard Lawrence.





Monday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko.

