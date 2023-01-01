With one week left in the NFL’s regular season, 18 former LSU stars are on nine NFL teams that have clinched playoff spots.

So far, 10 ex-Tigers are on four teams that have already won their division championships. They are:

AFC East Buffalo: CB Tre’Davious White, LS Reid Ferguson.

NFC North Minnesota: WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson, DL Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram.

NFC West San Francisco: RB Ty Davis-Price

NFC Tampa Bay: RB Leonard Fournette, WR Russell Gage, LB Devin White

Other LSU players on playoff bound teams that still have a chance to win the division are Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow and WR Ja'Marr Chase, Baltimore LB Patrick Queen, Los Angeles Chargers C/)OL Will Clapp and DL Breiden Fehoko, Dallas LBs Damone Clark and Jabril Cox and New York Giants CB Cor'Dale Flott.

Clark, Ingram and Davis-Price have the good fortune of being in the playoffs in their rookie seasons.

Gage, in his fifth pro season but first with Tampa Bay, will be making his first playoff appearance,

Here’s what all the Ti-gahs did in NFLSU Week 17:

Thursday night

Dallas Cowboys 27, Tennessee Titans 13

Cowboys: LB Damone Clark 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, LB Jabril Cox 2 tackles (1 solo).

Titans: WR Racey McMath 1 catch (2 targets) for 39 receiving yards, 1 tackle, CB Kristian Fulton (inactive list).





Sunday afternoon

Arizona Cardinals 20, Atlanta Falcons 19

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams (injured reserve list), DT Rashard Lawrence (injured reserve list).





Detroit Lions 41, Chicago Bears 10

Lions: WR DJ Chark 2 catches (4 targets) for 56 yards, DE Michael Brockers (inactive list).





Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Houston Texans 3

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hit, K’Lavon Chaisson 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QB hit.

Texans: OL Austin Deculus was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 277 total offense yards and allowed 2 sacks, CB Derek Stingley Jr. (injured reserve list).





Kansas City Chiefs 27, Denver Broncos 24

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III (injured reserve list).





New England Patriots 23, Miami Dolphins 21

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 4 punts, 0 of 1 field goals and 3 of 3 extra points, LB Duke Riley no stats.

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 4 tackles (2 solo), OL Chasen Hines was a reserve for an offense line that helped produce 249 total offense yards and allowed 2 sacks, CB Jalen Mills (inactive list).





New York Giants 38, Indianapolis Colts 10

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott no stats.





New Orleans Saints 20, Philadelphia Eagles 10

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 2 tackles (2 solo), WR Jarvis Landry (injured reserve).





Tampa Bay Bucs 30, Carolina Panthers 24

Panthers: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 2 catches (3 targets) for 15 yards, 2 fumbles (1 lost), TE Stephen Sullivan 0 catches (1 target) for 0 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo), CB Donte Jackson (injured reserve).

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 28 rushing yards on 10 carries, 4 catches (4 targets) for 19 receiving yards, WR Russell Gage 3 catches (3 targets) for 33 yards, LB Devin White 7 tackles (4 solo), 1 fumble recovery.





Cleveland Browns 24, Washington Commanders 10

Browns: PK Cade York 1 of 1 FG, 3 of 3 extra points, S Grant Delpit 7 tackles (4 solo), 2 PD, 2 interceptions returned 0 yards, LB Deion Jones 4 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL, DB Greedy Williams 1 tackle, LB Jacob Phillips (injured reserve list), C Ethan Pocic started on an offensive line that helped produce 2301 yards and allowed 5 sacks.

Commanders: OT Saahdiq Charles (inactive list), OG Trai Turner started an offensive line that helped produce 260 yards and allowed 3 sacks.





San Francisco 49ers 37, Las Vegas Raiders 34 (OT)

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price 5 rushing yards on 1 carry.

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 3 catches (3 targets) for 55 yards, DL Neil Farrell Jr. no stats, DE Tashawn Bower (inactive list).





Seattle Seahawks 23, New York Jets 9

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 3 tackles, 1 solo.

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 346 yards and allowed 4 sacks, DT Al Woods 2 tackles (1 solo), SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).





Green Bay Packers 41, Minnesota Vikings 17

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 1 catch (5 targets) for 15 receiving yards, CB Patrick Peterson 6 tackles (4 solo), DL Danielle Hunter 1 tackle (1 solo), 2 QB hits, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 346 yards and allowed 3 sacks.

Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).





Los Angeles Chargers 31, Los Angeles Rams 10

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve that helped produce 431 yards total offense and allowed 0 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko no stats.





Sunday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen.





Monday night (Score will be updated at game’s conclusion)

Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

Bills: CB Tre’Davious White, LS Reid Ferguson.

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, OT La’el Collins torn ACL out for the rest of the season, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

No teams have open dates



