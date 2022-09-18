Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is doing work.

With the Tampa Bay Bucs leaning heavily on its running game to start the 2022 season, Fournette is carrying the rushing load for the Bucs.

He ran for 65 yards on 24 carries in the Bucs’ 20-10 win at New Orleans on Sunday. His 45 rushing attempts and 192 yards after two games for the 2-0 Bucs are the most carries and yards Fournette has had in his first two games of an NFL season as he starts his sixth year as a pro.

So far this season, he has carried the ball of 71.4 percent (45 of 63) of the Bucs’ running plays.

Here’s a look at NFLSU Week 2:

Thursday night

Kansas City Chiefs 27, Los Angeles Chargers 24

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 401 yards and allowed 2 sacks. Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 74 rushing yards on 8 attempts, 4 catches (4 targets) for 44 yards.

Sunday afternoon

Miami Dolphins 42, Baltimore Ravens 38

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 2 punts and 6 of 6 extra points, LB Duke Riley 4 tackles (3 solo). Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 5 tackles (4 solo).

New York Jets 31, Cleveland Browns 30

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 7 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL. Browns: PK Cade York 1 of 1 field goals, 3 of 4 extra points, 1 tackle, S Grant Delpit 8 tackles (7 solo), LB Jacpb Phillips 2 tackles (2 solo), C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that helped produce 405 yards and allowed one sack), CB Greedy Williams (injured reserve).

Detroit Lions 36, Washington Commanders 27

Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdi Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 396 yards and allowed 5 sacks. Lions: DE Michael Brockers 1 tackle (1 solo), WR DJ Chark 0 catches (4 targets) for 0 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars 24, Indianapolis Colts 0

Jaguars: DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson 1 tackle, Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo) 1 TFL including 1 sack.

Tampa Bay Bucs 20, New Orleans Saints 10

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 65 yards rushing on 24 attempts, 2 catches (9 targets) for 9 yards, LB Devin White 11 tackles (7 solo) 1 TFL including 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, WR Russell Gage 5 catches (6 targets) for 28 yards. Saints: WR Jarvis Landry 4 catches (5 targets) for 25 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 3 tackles (3 solo).

New York Giants 19, Carolina Panthers 16

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL including 1 sack, TE Stephen Sullivan 1 catch (1 target) for 13 yards, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. no stats. Giants: CB Cordale Flott 1 tackle.

New England Patriots, 17 Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 1 tackle (1 solo), CB Jalen Mills 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 PBU, OL Chasen Hines was a reserve right guard for an offensive line that helped produce 376 yards and allowed 0 sacks.

Los Angeles Rams 31, Atlanta Falcons 27

Falcons: LB Deion Jones (injured reserve).

San Francisco 49ers 27, Seattle Seahawks 7

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 216 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Al Woods 7 tackles (6 solo) 3 TFL, 1 PBU, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle). 49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price 33 yards on 14 carries.

Dallas Cowboys 20, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 24 of 36 for 199 passing yards and 1 TD, sacked 6 times, 26 rushing yards on 4 carries, WR Ja’Marr Chase 5 catches (9 targets) for 54 yards, 4 rushing yards on 1 carry, OT La’el Collins started for an offense that produced 254 yards and allowed 6 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad). Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list).

Denver Broncos 16, Houston Texans 9

Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 8 tackles (8 solo), 2 PBU, OL Austin Deculus was a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 234 yards and allowed 3 sacks.

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offense that produced 350 yards and allowed 1 sack.

Arizona Cardinals 29, Las Vegas Raiders 23 (OT)

Cardinals: DT Rashard Lawrence 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL, RB Darrel Williams 59 yards on 8 carries and 1 TD, 2 catches (3 targets) for 2 yards. Raiders: DE Tashawn Bowers had no stats, TE Foster Moreau 3 catches (4 targets) for 30 yards, DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list).

Sunday night

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

No LSU players playing

Monday night

Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Titans: CB Kristian Fulton, FB/ST Tory Carter, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson. CB Tre’Davious White (reserve/physically unable to perform).

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson, CB Patrick Peterson, LB Danielle Hunter, OG Ed Ingram.



