It was a big third week of the season for six former LSU linebackers (four starters and two reserves) contributing to their NFL teams.

But no ex-Tiger LB had a better game than third-year pro Jacob Phillips of the Cleveland Browns.

When Cleveland starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker prematurely exited the Browns’ 29-17 win at Pittsburgh last Thursday night with a season-ending torn quad tendon, Phillips came through with the best game of his pro career.

He had 7 tackles (2 solo), a tackle for loss, a sack, a quarterback hit and he broke up a pass. In short, he’ll start at MLB for the Browns until further notice.

Hopefully, Phillips, who was the leading tackler on LSU’s 2019 national championship team, can stay healthy. Prior to this season, he was limited to playing in just 13 games his first two years because of injuries.

As a rookie in 2020, he had knee problems and was placed on the COVID-19 list late in the season. Last year, Phillips sustained a biceps injury in the preseason and was sidelined until week 13.

This season, he had a great training camp and hasn't slowed yet. Now, starting with Cleveland’s game at Atlanta next Sunday, he’ll be relaying the defensive signals as the starting middle linebacker.

“”Being a MIKE (middle) linebacker is something that I’ve always done throughout my whole life, and it’s the one job in the world that I would rather be doing than anything else,” Phillips told the Akron Beacon Journal in the preseason. "Everything that comes with it, it’s a lot. It’s more than meets the eye. It’s something that I’ve prepared for and I trained for, and I’m ready for the moment if it’s there.”

Here’s a look at NFLSU Week 3:

Thursday night

Cleveland Browns 29, Pittsburgh Steelers 17

Browns: PK Cade York 1 of 1 field goals, 2 of 3 extra points, S Grant Delpit 6 tackles (4 solo), LB Jacpb Phillips 7 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, 1 PBU, C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that helped produce 376 yards and allowed 2 sacks), CB Greedy Williams (injured reserve).

Sunday afternoon

Carolina Panthers 22, New Orleans Saints 14

Saints: WR Jarvis Landry 2 catches (5 targets) for 22 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 4 tackles (2 solo). Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 3 tackles, TE Stephen Sullivan no stats, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. no stats.

Chicago Bears 23, Houston Texans 20

Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hit.

Indianapolis Colts 20, Kansas City Chiefs 17

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 0 rushing yards on 7 attempts, 5 catches (5 targets) for 39 yards.

Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 1 punt, 1 of 2 field goals and 1 of 1 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (reserve/physically unable to perform). Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 4 punts and 3 of 3 extra points, LB Duke Riley 5 tackles (3 solo).

Minnesota Vikings 28, Detroit Lions 24

Lions: DE Michael Brockers 0 tackles, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, WR DJ Chark 3 catches (6 targets) for 46 yards, 1 tackle (1 solo). Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 3 catches (6 targets) for 14 yards, CB Patrick Peterson 5 tackles (5 solo), 2 PBU, LB Danielle Hunter 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 373 yards and allowed 1 sack.

Baltimore Ravens, 37 New England Patriots 26

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 1 QB hit, 1 PBU. Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 1 tackle (1 solo), CB Jalen Mills 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 PBU, OL Chasen Hines was a reserve right guard for an offensive line that helped produce 447 yards and allowed 3 sacks.

Cincinnati Bengals 27, New York Jets 12

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 23 of 36 for 275 passing yards and 3 TDs, sacked 4 times, 0 rushing yards on 4 carries, WR Ja’Marr Chase 6 catches (10 targets) for 29 yards, minus 2 rushing yards on 2 carries, 1 tackle, 1 lost fumble, OT La’el Collins started for an offense that produced 330 yards and allowed 4 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad).

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 2 tackles (1 solo),

Tennessee Titans 24, Las Vegas Raiders 22

Raiders: DE Tashawn Bowers no stats, TE Foster Moreau 3 catches (5 targets) for 44 yards , DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list). Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 6 tackles (3 solo), 2 TFL, 1 PBU, FB/ST Tory Carter no stats, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).

Philadelphia Eagles 24, Washington Commanders 8

Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdi Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 240 yards and allowed 9 sacks.

Jacksonville Jaguars 38, Los Angeles Chargers 10

Jaguars: DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson no stats, DE Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo). Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 312 yards and allowed 91sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad).

Los Angeles Rams 20, Arizona Cardinals 9

Cardinals: DT Rashard Lawrence, RB Darrel Williams 7 yards on 1 carry, 0 catches (1 target), no stats

Atlanta Falcons 27, Seattle Seahawks 23

Falcons: LB Deion Jones (injured reserve). Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 420 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Al Woods 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 QB hit, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season with torn quad muscle).

Green Bay Packers 14, Tampa Bay Bucs 12

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 35 yards rushing on 12 attempts, 5 catches (6 targets) for 35 yards, LB Devin White 5 tackles (7 solo) 1 TFL including 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH, WR Russell Gage 12 catches (13 targets) for 87 yards and 1 TD

Sunday night (will be updated after the game)

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price has a high ankle sprain, out for several weeks.

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III.

Monday night (will be updated after the game)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list). Giants: CB Cordale Flott 1 tackle.