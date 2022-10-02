Former LSU star receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings didn’t take it easy on his hometown NFL team from the Big Easy.

In a 28-25 Vikings’ Sunday win over the New Orleans Saints in London, New Orleans native Jefferson had 10 catches (13 targets) for 143 yards, embarrassing Marshon Lattimore who’s supposedly the Saints’ best defensive back.

"Lattimore pretty much followed me the whole game and was pretty much a 1-on-1 battle a majority of the game," Jefferson said afterwards to Vikings' website writer Lindsey Young. "It feels great, especially against this type of defender. He's definitely known around the whole league, a great corner, so I got the upper hand on this matchup."

It’s the second time in the first four games this season Jefferson finished with double-digit receptions.

Four of Jefferson’s catches produced first downs on drives that ended with a touchdown and three field goals. He also scored on a 3-yard TD run on a jet sweep that gave the Vikings a 25-22 lead with 4:15 left in the game.

Jefferson's last catch of the game was a 39-yard grab of a Kirk Cousins pass to the Saints 29 with 1:24 left on 1st and 10 from the Vikings 32. It set up Greg Joseph’s game-winning 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left.

"They're not going to have a safety on top of Lattimore because of the type of player he is," Jefferson said of his clutch catch to position the Vikings for the win. "We just assumed that 1-on-1 matchup. We said all week, 'If we get it, we're going to throw it deep.' It was a great play, a great call by K.O. (Head Coach Kevin O'Connell) and a great throw by Kirk."

O'Connell said he wanted to get Jefferson the ball early and often.,

"We knew he was going to be matched up against a premier player at his position in Lattimore, and I have a ton of respect for him and how he plays and competes," O'Connell said. "But we wanted to give Justin some 1-on-1 (opportunities) when we saw them, and then obviously allow him to help the other guys, as well, on some of those early downs."

Here’s a look at all of NFLSU Week 4:

Thursday night

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 15

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 20 of 31 for 287 passing yards, 2 TDs, sacked 1 time, 6 rushing yards on 5 carries, WR Ja’Marr Chase 4 catches (6 targets) for 81 yards, OT La’el Collins started for an offense that produced 371 yards and allowed 1 sack, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad). Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 3 of 4 field goals and 0 of 1 extra points, LB Duke Riley 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL.

Sunday morning

Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 10 catches (13 targets) for 143 yards,3 yards rushing and 1 TD on 1 carry, CB Patrick Peterson 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU, LB Danielle Hunter 3 tackles (3 solo), OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 344 yards and allowed 3 sacks. Saints: WR Jarvis Landry 2 catches (2 targets) for 7 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 7 tackles (4 solo) 1 PBU.