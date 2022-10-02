News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-10-02 19:02:23 -0500') }} football Edit

NFLSU Week 4: Vikings' Justin Jefferson torches his hometown Saints

This was a familiar repetitive sight in the Minnesota Vikings' 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London -- Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore a step too late from preventing former LSU and now Vikings' star wide receiver Justin Jefferson from making one of his 10 catches.
This was a familiar repetitive sight in the Minnesota Vikings' 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in London -- Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore a step too late from preventing former LSU and now Vikings' star wide receiver Justin Jefferson from making one of his 10 catches. (USA Today)
Ron Higgins • TigerDetails
Columnist
@RonHigg

Former LSU star receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings didn’t take it easy on his hometown NFL team from the Big Easy.

In a 28-25 Vikings’ Sunday win over the New Orleans Saints in London, New Orleans native Jefferson had 10 catches (13 targets) for 143 yards, embarrassing Marshon Lattimore who’s supposedly the Saints’ best defensive back.

"Lattimore pretty much followed me the whole game and was pretty much a 1-on-1 battle a majority of the game," Jefferson said afterwards to Vikings' website writer Lindsey Young. "It feels great, especially against this type of defender. He's definitely known around the whole league, a great corner, so I got the upper hand on this matchup."

It’s the second time in the first four games this season Jefferson finished with double-digit receptions.

Four of Jefferson’s catches produced first downs on drives that ended with a touchdown and three field goals. He also scored on a 3-yard TD run on a jet sweep that gave the Vikings a 25-22 lead with 4:15 left in the game.

Jefferson's last catch of the game was a 39-yard grab of a Kirk Cousins pass to the Saints 29 with 1:24 left on 1st and 10 from the Vikings 32. It set up Greg Joseph’s game-winning 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left.

"They're not going to have a safety on top of Lattimore because of the type of player he is," Jefferson said of his clutch catch to position the Vikings for the win. "We just assumed that 1-on-1 matchup. We said all week, 'If we get it, we're going to throw it deep.' It was a great play, a great call by K.O. (Head Coach Kevin O'Connell) and a great throw by Kirk."

O'Connell said he wanted to get Jefferson the ball early and often.,

"We knew he was going to be matched up against a premier player at his position in Lattimore, and I have a ton of respect for him and how he plays and competes," O'Connell said. "But we wanted to give Justin some 1-on-1 (opportunities) when we saw them, and then obviously allow him to help the other guys, as well, on some of those early downs."

Here’s a look at all of NFLSU Week 4:

Thursday night

Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 15

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 20 of 31 for 287 passing yards, 2 TDs, sacked 1 time, 6 rushing yards on 5 carries, WR Ja’Marr Chase 4 catches (6 targets) for 81 yards, OT La’el Collins started for an offense that produced 371 yards and allowed 1 sack, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad). Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 3 of 4 field goals and 0 of 1 extra points, LB Duke Riley 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL.

Sunday morning

Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 10 catches (13 targets) for 143 yards,3 yards rushing and 1 TD on 1 carry, CB Patrick Peterson 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU, LB Danielle Hunter 3 tackles (3 solo), OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 344 yards and allowed 3 sacks. Saints: WR Jarvis Landry 2 catches (2 targets) for 7 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 7 tackles (4 solo) 1 PBU.

Former LSU linebacker and third-year pro Jacob Phillips of the Cleveland Browns (50) had 7 tackles including 6 solo in the first start of his NFL career in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Former LSU linebacker and third-year pro Jacob Phillips of the Cleveland Browns (50) had 7 tackles including 6 solo in the first start of his NFL career in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. (Dale Zanine-USA Today)

Sunday afternoon

Atlanta Falcons 23, Cleveland Browns 20

Browns: PK Cade York 2 of 2 field goals, 2 of 2 extra points, S Grant Delpit 4 tackles (4 solo), 2 PBU, LB Jacob Phillips 7 tackles (6 solo), 1 QB hit, C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that helped produce 403 yards and allowed 1 sack), CB Greedy Williams (injured reserve). Falcons: LB Deion Jones (injured reserve).

Buffalo Bills 23, Baltimore Ravens 20

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (reserve/physically unable to perform). Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 3 QB hits.

Dallas Cowboys 25, Washington Commanders 10

Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdi Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 297 yards and allowed 2 sacks. Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list).

Seattle Seahawks 48, Detroit Lions 45

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 555 yards and allowed 0 sacks, DT Al Woods 1 tackle, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle). Lions: DE Michael Brockers 2 tackles, WR DJ Chark (inactive list).

Los Angeles Chargers 34, Houston Texans 24

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 419 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad). Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 5 tackles (4 solo), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list).

Former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) of the Tennessee Titans had 3 tackles including 2 solo and recovered this fumble in the Titans' 24-17 win at Indianapolis.
Former LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) of the Tennessee Titans had 3 tackles including 2 solo and recovered this fumble in the Titans' 24-17 win at Indianapolis. (Marc Lebryk-USA Today)

Tennessee Titans 24, Indianapolis Colts 17

Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 fumble recovery, FB/ST Tory Carter no stats, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).

Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott (inactive list).

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Jacksonville Jaguars 21

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo), DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (inactive list)

New York Jets 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 20

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 7 tackles (2 solo).

Arizona Cardinals 26, Carolina Panthers 16

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams 19 yards rushing on 4 carries, 0 catches on 1 target for 0 yards, DT Rashard Lawrence (inactive list). Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 3 tackles (3 solo); TE Stephen Sullivan no stats, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (inactive list).

Green Bay Packers 27, New England Patriots 24 in overtime

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 6 tackles (3 solo), OL Chasen Hines was a reserve right guard for an offensive line that helped produce 271 yards and allowed 4 sacks, CB Jalen Mills (inactive list). Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).

Las Vegas Raiders 32, Denver Broncos 23

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offense that produced 299 yards and allowed 3 sacks. Raiders: DE Tashawn Bowers (inactive list), TE Foster Moreau (inactive list), DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list).

Sunday night

Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Bucs 31

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 92 yards rushing and 1 TD on 19 carries, 1 catch (2 targets) for 2 yards and 1 TD. Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette minus 3 yards on 3 carries, 7 catches (7 targets) for 57 yards and 1 TD, LB Devin White 11 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, WR Russell Gage 2 catches (4 targets) for 24 yards.

Monday night

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price has a high ankle sprain, out for several weeks.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}