NFLSU Week 4: Vikings' Justin Jefferson torches his hometown Saints
Former LSU star receiver Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings didn’t take it easy on his hometown NFL team from the Big Easy.
In a 28-25 Vikings’ Sunday win over the New Orleans Saints in London, New Orleans native Jefferson had 10 catches (13 targets) for 143 yards, embarrassing Marshon Lattimore who’s supposedly the Saints’ best defensive back.
"Lattimore pretty much followed me the whole game and was pretty much a 1-on-1 battle a majority of the game," Jefferson said afterwards to Vikings' website writer Lindsey Young. "It feels great, especially against this type of defender. He's definitely known around the whole league, a great corner, so I got the upper hand on this matchup."
It’s the second time in the first four games this season Jefferson finished with double-digit receptions.
Four of Jefferson’s catches produced first downs on drives that ended with a touchdown and three field goals. He also scored on a 3-yard TD run on a jet sweep that gave the Vikings a 25-22 lead with 4:15 left in the game.
Jefferson's last catch of the game was a 39-yard grab of a Kirk Cousins pass to the Saints 29 with 1:24 left on 1st and 10 from the Vikings 32. It set up Greg Joseph’s game-winning 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left.
"They're not going to have a safety on top of Lattimore because of the type of player he is," Jefferson said of his clutch catch to position the Vikings for the win. "We just assumed that 1-on-1 matchup. We said all week, 'If we get it, we're going to throw it deep.' It was a great play, a great call by K.O. (Head Coach Kevin O'Connell) and a great throw by Kirk."
O'Connell said he wanted to get Jefferson the ball early and often.,
"We knew he was going to be matched up against a premier player at his position in Lattimore, and I have a ton of respect for him and how he plays and competes," O'Connell said. "But we wanted to give Justin some 1-on-1 (opportunities) when we saw them, and then obviously allow him to help the other guys, as well, on some of those early downs."
Here’s a look at all of NFLSU Week 4:
Thursday night
Cincinnati Bengals 27, Miami Dolphins 15
Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 20 of 31 for 287 passing yards, 2 TDs, sacked 1 time, 6 rushing yards on 5 carries, WR Ja’Marr Chase 4 catches (6 targets) for 81 yards, OT La’el Collins started for an offense that produced 371 yards and allowed 1 sack, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad). Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 3 of 4 field goals and 0 of 1 extra points, LB Duke Riley 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL.
Sunday morning
Minnesota Vikings 28, New Orleans Saints 25
Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 10 catches (13 targets) for 143 yards,3 yards rushing and 1 TD on 1 carry, CB Patrick Peterson 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU, LB Danielle Hunter 3 tackles (3 solo), OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 344 yards and allowed 3 sacks. Saints: WR Jarvis Landry 2 catches (2 targets) for 7 yards, CB Tyrann Mathieu 7 tackles (4 solo) 1 PBU.
Sunday afternoon
Atlanta Falcons 23, Cleveland Browns 20
Browns: PK Cade York 2 of 2 field goals, 2 of 2 extra points, S Grant Delpit 4 tackles (4 solo), 2 PBU, LB Jacob Phillips 7 tackles (6 solo), 1 QB hit, C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that helped produce 403 yards and allowed 1 sack), CB Greedy Williams (injured reserve). Falcons: LB Deion Jones (injured reserve).
Buffalo Bills 23, Baltimore Ravens 20
Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (reserve/physically unable to perform). Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL, 3 QB hits.
Dallas Cowboys 25, Washington Commanders 10
Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdi Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 297 yards and allowed 2 sacks. Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list).
Seattle Seahawks 48, Detroit Lions 45
Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 555 yards and allowed 0 sacks, DT Al Woods 1 tackle, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle). Lions: DE Michael Brockers 2 tackles, WR DJ Chark (inactive list).
Los Angeles Chargers 34, Houston Texans 24
Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 419 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad). Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 5 tackles (4 solo), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list).
Tennessee Titans 24, Indianapolis Colts 17
Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 fumble recovery, FB/ST Tory Carter no stats, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).
Chicago Bears at New York Giants
Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott (inactive list).
Philadelphia Eagles 29, Jacksonville Jaguars 21
Jaguars: DE Arden Key 1 tackle (1 solo), DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson (inactive list)
New York Jets 24, Pittsburgh Steelers 20
Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 7 tackles (2 solo).
Arizona Cardinals 26, Carolina Panthers 16
Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams 19 yards rushing on 4 carries, 0 catches on 1 target for 0 yards, DT Rashard Lawrence (inactive list). Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 3 tackles (3 solo); TE Stephen Sullivan no stats, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (inactive list).
Green Bay Packers 27, New England Patriots 24 in overtime
Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 6 tackles (3 solo), OL Chasen Hines was a reserve right guard for an offensive line that helped produce 271 yards and allowed 4 sacks, CB Jalen Mills (inactive list). Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).
Las Vegas Raiders 32, Denver Broncos 23
Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offense that produced 299 yards and allowed 3 sacks. Raiders: DE Tashawn Bowers (inactive list), TE Foster Moreau (inactive list), DL Neil Farrell Jr. (inactive list).
Sunday night
Kansas City Chiefs 41, Tampa Bay Bucs 31
Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 92 yards rushing and 1 TD on 19 carries, 1 catch (2 targets) for 2 yards and 1 TD. Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette minus 3 yards on 3 carries, 7 catches (7 targets) for 57 yards and 1 TD, LB Devin White 11 tackles (8 solo), 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 QB hit, WR Russell Gage 2 catches (4 targets) for 24 yards.
Monday night
Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price has a high ankle sprain, out for several weeks.