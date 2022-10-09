NFLSU Week 5: Hunter gets back in a groove for the Vikings
Danielle Hunter was a solid defensive end in his three-year LSU career from 2012 to 2014.
He started 23 straight games, had 142 career tackles including 21 for losses of 79 yards and entered the 2015 NFL Draft after his junior year and was picked in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings.
Hunter has absolutely blossomed as a pro. Now in his seventh season as a defensive end, he has been twice selected to the Pro Bowl, has started every game in which he has been healthy since 2017 (now 60 of 60) and has 61½ career sacks, 75 tackles for loss and 91 quarterback hits.
After the first four games this season, there had been some concern about Hunter’s slow start of 14 tackles (8 solo) with 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and 1 quarterback hit.
Earlier this week, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said Hunter’s low numbers is because he had to transition from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 defense this season.
“Every guy that has ever made this transition, his first month looks a lot like that,” Donatell explained. "There's a getting used to this role. It's very, very normal.”
In Minnesota’s 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Hunter got back on track with 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 quarterback hit.
Here’s a look at the rest of NFLSU Week 5:
Thursday night
Indianapolis Colts 12, Denver Broncos 9 (in overtime)
Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offense that produced 375 yards and allowed 4 sacks.
Sunday morning
New York Giants 27, Green Bay Packers 22
Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott (inactive list). Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).
Sunday afternoon
Buffalo Bills 38, Pittsburgh Steelers 3
Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 punts, 1 of 2 field goals and 5 of 5 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (reserve/physically unable to perform).
Houston Texans 13, Jacksonville Jaguars 6
Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 7 tackles (6 solo), 2 PD, 1 interception, OL Austin Deculus (inactive list). Jaguars: DE Arden Key 1 PD, DE/OLB K’Lavon Chaisson no stats.
Los Angeles Chargers 30, Cleveland Browns 28
Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp was a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 465 yards and allowed 1 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad). Browns: PK Cade York 0 of 2 field goals, 4 of 4 extra points, S Grant Delpit 9 tackles (6 solo), LB Jacob Phillips 10 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that helped produce 443 yards and allowed 0 sacks, CB Greedy Williams (injured reserve).
Minnesota Vikings 29, Chicago Bears 22
Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 12 catches (13 targets) for 154 yards, 1 of 1 passing for 23 yards, CB Patrick Peterson 3 tackles (2 solo), 2 PBU, LB Danielle Hunter 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 429 yards and allowed 1 sack.
New England Patriots 29, Detroit Lions 0
Lions: DE Michael Brockers no stats, WR DJ Chark (inactive list). Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 4 tackles (1 solo), OL Chasen Hines was a reserve right guard for an offensive line that helped produce 364 yards and allowed 0 sacks, CB Jalen Mills (inactive list).
New Orleans Saints 39, Seattle Seahawks 32
Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 396 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Al Woods 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle). Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 5 tackles (4 solo) 1 PBU, WR Jarvis Landry (inactive list).
New York Jets 40, Miami Dolphins 17
Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 3 punts, 1 of 2 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points, LB Duke Riley 1 tackle (1 solo). Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 10 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL.
Tampa Bay Bucs 21, Atlanta Falcons 15
Falcons: LB Deion Jones (injured reserve). Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 56 yards rushing and 1 TD on 14 attempts, 10 catches (11 targets) for 83 yards and 1 TD, LB Devin White 5 tackles (3 solo) 1 TFL, 2 QBH, WR Russell Gage 2 catches (6 targets) for 20 yards.
Tennessee Titans 21, Washington Commanders 17
Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 4 tackles (3 solo), FB/ST Tory Carter no stats, WR Racey McMath (injured reserve). Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdi Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 385 yards and allowed 3 sacks.
San Francisco 49ers, 37 Carolina Panthers 15
49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price has a high ankle sprain, out for several weeks. Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 4 tackles (3 solo); TE WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 4 catches (4 targets) for 30 yards, Stephen Sullivan (inactive list),
Philadelphia Eagles 20, Arizona Cardinals 17
Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams 9 yards rushing on 3 carries, DT Rashard Lawrence (inactive list).
Dallas Cowboys 22, Los Angeles Rams 10
Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list).
Sunday night
Baltimore Ravens 19, Cincinnati Bengals 17
Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 24 of 35 for 217 yards passing with 1 TD and 1 interception, 6 yards rushing and 1 TD on 3 attempts WR Ja’Marr Chase 7 catches (12 targets) for 50 yards, OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that helped produce 291 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin no stats. Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 interception, 1 PD
Monday night
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs (will be updated when game ends)
Raiders: DE Tashawn Bowers, TE Foster Moreau, DL Neil Farrell Jr. Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.