Danielle Hunter was a solid defensive end in his three-year LSU career from 2012 to 2014.

He started 23 straight games, had 142 career tackles including 21 for losses of 79 yards and entered the 2015 NFL Draft after his junior year and was picked in the third round by the Minnesota Vikings.

Hunter has absolutely blossomed as a pro. Now in his seventh season as a defensive end, he has been twice selected to the Pro Bowl, has started every game in which he has been healthy since 2017 (now 60 of 60) and has 61½ career sacks, 75 tackles for loss and 91 quarterback hits.

After the first four games this season, there had been some concern about Hunter’s slow start of 14 tackles (8 solo) with 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and 1 quarterback hit.

Earlier this week, Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said Hunter’s low numbers is because he had to transition from a 3-4 defense to a 4-3 defense this season.

“Every guy that has ever made this transition, his first month looks a lot like that,” Donatell explained. "There's a getting used to this role. It's very, very normal.”

In Minnesota’s 29-22 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Hunter got back on track with 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack and 1 quarterback hit.

Here’s a look at the rest of NFLSU Week 5:

Thursday night

Indianapolis Colts 12, Denver Broncos 9 (in overtime)

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offense that produced 375 yards and allowed 4 sacks.

Sunday morning

New York Giants 27, Green Bay Packers 22

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott (inactive list). Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).

Sunday afternoon

Buffalo Bills 38, Pittsburgh Steelers 3

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 punts, 1 of 2 field goals and 5 of 5 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (reserve/physically unable to perform).