LSU football fans had a chance to hop in a time machine and travel back to the place where the Tigers capped their glorious 2019 national championship season.

And just like that January night in 2020 when two of LSU QB Joe Burrow’s five TD passes found the hands of Tigers’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in a 42-25 victory over Clemson in the national championship game, Burrow and Chase teamed again to walk out of the Superdome on Sunday afternoon as winners.

Burrow and Chase hooked up for two TDs including a game-winning 60-yard catch-and-run to boost the Cincinnati Bengals past the New Orleans Saints 30-26.

It was a back shoulder throw that Burrow and Chase have perfected through hours of practice. Chase knows when Burrow is going to throw it and Burrow always puts the ball on the money.

"Joe and were on the same page with the back shoulder," Chase said. "That way I can make a guy miss and just make a play with my feet."

New Orleans native Chase turned Burrow's 10-yard back shoulder throw on the left sideline into a memory he’ll never forget. He made cornerback Bradley Roby miss a tackle and then outran former LSU defensive back legend Tyrann Mathieu to the end zone.

"I knew right where I was going," said Burrow, who saw the Saints in man coverage after he had checked down underneath all day. "We start doing that and we're going to get one-on-ones. That's how we won today. . .when Ja'Marr does what Ja'Marr does."

Burrow finished 28 of 37 for 300 yards passing with three TDs and 25 yards rushing and one TD on 4 attempts. Chase had catches (on 10 targets) for a season-high 132 yards and those two TDs.

“Unbelievably dynamic, they just have some great chemistry,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow and Chase. “They really haven't skipped a beat from college, all those reps they put in together. We can count on those guys.

“That's what this league's about. You need to have great players. You can give them all the play calls you want, but in these big moments you need guys to step up. These guys stepped up."

Here’s what happened to the rest of NFLSU in Week 6:

Thursday night

Washington Commanders 12, Chicago Bears 7

Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdi Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 214 yards and allowed 3 sacks.

Sunday afternoon

Atlanta Falcons 28, San Francisco 49ers 14

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price has a high ankle sprain, out for several weeks.

New England Patriots 38, Cleveland Browns 15

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 1 tackles (1 solo), OL Chasen Hines was a reserve right guard for an offensive line that helped produce 399 yards and allowed 0 sacks, CB Jalen Mills 4 tackles (3 solos), 1 PD. Browns: PK Cade York 3 of 3 field goals, 0 of 0 extra points, S Grant Delpit 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 PD, LB Jacob Phillips 10 tackles (4 solo), C Ethan Pocic started for an offensive line that helped produce 328 yards and allowed 4 sacks, CB Greedy Williams 1 QBH, LB Deion Jones (injured reserve).

New York Jets 27, Green Bay Packers 10

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 1 tackle. Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).

Indianapolis Colts 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 27

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 1 tackke (1 solo), K’Lavon Chaisson no stats.

Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 6 catches (8 targets) for 107 yards, CB Patrick Peterson 4 tackles (3 solo), 3 PD, 1 INT, LB Danielle Hunter 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 TFL, 1 sack, 3 QBH, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 234 yards and allowed 3 sacks. Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 6 punts, 1 of 2 field goals and 1 of 1 extra points, LB Duke Riley no stats.

Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 28 of 37 for 300 yards passing with 3 TDs, 25 yards rushing and 1 TD on 4 attempts WR Ja’Marr Chase 7 catches (10 targets) for 132 yards and 2 TDs, OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that helped produce 348 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin no stats. Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 3 tackles (2 solo), WR Jarvis Landry (inactive list).

New York Giants 24, Baltimore Ravens 20

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 sack. Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott (inactive list).

Pittsburgh Steelers 20, Tampa Bay Bucs 18

Bucs: RB Leonard Fou6nette 63 yards rushing on 21 carries attempts, 6 catches (11 targets) for 38 yards and 1 TD, LB Devin White 8 tackles (3 solo) 1 PD, WR Russell Gage 2 catches (4 targets) for 20 yards.

Los Angeles Rams 24, Carolina Panthers 10

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 PD, 1 QBH, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 0 catches (1 targets) for 0 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan (no stats).

Seattle Seahawks 19 Arizona Cardinals 9

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams (inactive list)., DT Rashard Lawrence 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL. Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 296 yards and allowed 5 sacks, DT Al Woods (inactive list) SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).

Buffalo Bills 24, Kansas City Chiefs 20

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 punts, 1 of 1 field goals and 3 of 3 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (reserve/physically unable to perform). Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 33 rushing yards on 9 carries.

Sunday night

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list).

Monday night

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad).

Open dates: Lions, Texans, Raiders, Titans