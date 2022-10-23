Seven former LSU football stars, including four starters from the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team, got together in a hotly contested family reunion Sunday in Baltimore’s 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Patrick Queen, the lone Tiger playing for the Ravens, had a monster performance with 11 tackles (7 solo), 1 sack and 3 tackles for loss.

"I feel like I've had better games but my confidence is definitely building," Queen said. "It's the point of stacking games like these to be consistent. In the past, I'd have a game like this, then have a game where I go down and then I'd have another game like this. It's just to the point of being consistent with it now."

With the addition of Deion Jones who was traded to the Browns from Atlanta recently, Cleveland’s defense now has four ex-LSU standouts contributing heavily. Against Baltimore, linebackers Jones and Jacob Phillips, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams combined for 22 tackles (17 solo) and 1 TFL.

Former LSU placekicker Cade York hit 2 of 3 field goals for the Browns but had game-tying 60-yard attempt blocked with 1:59 left to play.

Here’s what happened to the rest of NFLSU in Week 7:

Thursday night

Arizona Cardinals 42, New Orleans Saints 34

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams (inactive list), DT Rashard Lawrence 1 tackles (1 solo).

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 5 tackles (3 solo), WR Jarvis Landry (inactive list).

Sunday afternoon

Baltimore Ravens 23, Cleveland Browns 20

Browns: PK Cade York 2 of 3 field goals, 1 of 1 extra points, S Grant Delpit 7 tackles (4 solo), 1 PD, LB Jacob Phillips 7 tackles (7 solo), C Ethan Pocic recovered a fumble and started for an offensive line that helped produce 336 yards and allowed 5 sacks, CB Greedy Williams 3 tackles (2 solo), LB Deion Jones 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL.

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 11 tackles (7 solo), 1 sack, 3 TFL.

Carolina Panthers 21, Tampa Bay Bucs 3

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 19 yards rushing on 8 carries attempts, 2 catches (3 targets) for 7 yards, LB Devin White 5 tackles (1 solo) 1 QBH, WR Russell Gage 4 catches (5 targets) for 39 yards.

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 10 tackles (10 solo), WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 2 catches (3 targets) for 31 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan (no stats).