NFLSU Week 7: Tigers galore in Browns vs. Ravens matchup
Seven former LSU football stars, including four starters from the Tigers’ 2019 national championship team, got together in a hotly contested family reunion Sunday in Baltimore’s 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Patrick Queen, the lone Tiger playing for the Ravens, had a monster performance with 11 tackles (7 solo), 1 sack and 3 tackles for loss.
"I feel like I've had better games but my confidence is definitely building," Queen said. "It's the point of stacking games like these to be consistent. In the past, I'd have a game like this, then have a game where I go down and then I'd have another game like this. It's just to the point of being consistent with it now."
With the addition of Deion Jones who was traded to the Browns from Atlanta recently, Cleveland’s defense now has four ex-LSU standouts contributing heavily. Against Baltimore, linebackers Jones and Jacob Phillips, safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Greedy Williams combined for 22 tackles (17 solo) and 1 TFL.
Former LSU placekicker Cade York hit 2 of 3 field goals for the Browns but had game-tying 60-yard attempt blocked with 1:59 left to play.
Here’s what happened to the rest of NFLSU in Week 7:
Thursday night
Arizona Cardinals 42, New Orleans Saints 34
Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams (inactive list), DT Rashard Lawrence 1 tackles (1 solo).
Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 5 tackles (3 solo), WR Jarvis Landry (inactive list).
Sunday afternoon
Baltimore Ravens 23, Cleveland Browns 20
Browns: PK Cade York 2 of 3 field goals, 1 of 1 extra points, S Grant Delpit 7 tackles (4 solo), 1 PD, LB Jacob Phillips 7 tackles (7 solo), C Ethan Pocic recovered a fumble and started for an offensive line that helped produce 336 yards and allowed 5 sacks, CB Greedy Williams 3 tackles (2 solo), LB Deion Jones 5 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL.
Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 11 tackles (7 solo), 1 sack, 3 TFL.
Carolina Panthers 21, Tampa Bay Bucs 3
Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 19 yards rushing on 8 carries attempts, 2 catches (3 targets) for 7 yards, LB Devin White 5 tackles (1 solo) 1 QBH, WR Russell Gage 4 catches (5 targets) for 39 yards.
Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 10 tackles (10 solo), WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 2 catches (3 targets) for 31 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan (no stats).
Cincinnati Bengals 35, Atlanta Falcons 17
Bengals: QB Joe Burrow 34 of 42 for 481 yards passing with 3 TDs, 20 yards rushing and 1 TD on 3 attempts WR Ja’Marr Chase 8 catches (11 targets) for 130 yards and 2 TDs, OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that helped produce 537 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Tyler Shelvin no stats.
Dallas Cowboys 24, Detroit Lions 7
Lions: DE Michael Brockers (inactive list), WR DJ Chark (inactive list).
Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list).
New York Giants 23, Jacksonville Jaguars 17
Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott (inactive list).
Jaguars: DE Arden Key 2 tackles (1 solo), K’Lavon Chaisson no stats.
Washington Commanders 23, Green Bay Packers 21
Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad).
Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdi Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 364 yards and allowed 1 sack.
New York Jets 16, Denver Broncos 9
Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 3 tackles (2 solo).
Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offensive line that helped produce 324 yards and allowed 1 sack.
Tennessee Titans 19, Indianapolis Colts 10
Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 6 tackles (3 solo), FB/ST Tory Carter (inactive list), WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).
Las Vegas Raiders 38, Houston Texans 20
Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 5 tackles (5 solo), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list).
Raiders: DE Tashawn Bower (inactive list), TE Foster Moreau 3 catches (5 targets) for 28 yards, DL Neil Farrell Jr. 1 QBH.
Kansas City Chiefs 44, San Francisco 49ers 23
Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire 32 rushing yards on 6 carries and 1 TD, 0 catches (1 target) for 0 yards.
49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price 4 yards on 2 carries, 0 catches (2 targets) for no yards.
Seattle Seahawks 37, Los Angeles Chargers 23
Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 404 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Al Woods (1 tackle (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 QBH, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).
Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp backup for an offensive line that helped produce 329 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad).
Sunday night
Miami Dolphins 16, Pittsburgh Steelers 10
Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped for 6 punts, 3 of 3 field goals and 1 of 1 extra points, LB Duke Riley 6 tackles (5 solo), 1 TFL.
Monday night (Will be updated when game ends)
Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux), OL Chasen Hines, CB Jalen Mills.
Open date
Bills, Rams, Vikings, Eagles