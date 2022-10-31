When it comes to NFLSU Week 8, the best has been saved for last.

There will be nine former Tigers squaring off in tonight’s Monday Night Football when the Cincinnati Bengals travel to play the Cleveland Browns on ESPN at 7:15 p.m.

LSU Heisman Trophy winning QB Joe Burrow of the Bengals is taking on a Cleveland defense that features four ex-Tigers including Jacob Phillips and Grant Delpit.

Former Tigers starting tonight are Burrow and offensive tackle La’el Collins for the Bengals and Phillips, Delpit, center Ethan Pocic and placekicker Cade York for the Browns.

Here’s what happened so far in NFLSU Week 8:

Thursday night

Baltimore Ravens 27, Tampa Bay Bucs 22

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen 4 tackles (4 solo).

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 24 yards rushing and 1 TD on 9 carries, 3 catches (3 targets) for 34 yards, LB Devin White 10 tackles (6 solo) 1 TFL, WR Russell Gage 4 catches (5 targets) for 39 yards.

Sunday morning

Denver Broncos 21, Jacksonville Jaguars 17

Broncos: C Lloyd Cushenberry III started for an offensive line that helped produce 331 yards and allowed 3 sacks.

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 2 tackles (1 solo), K’Lavon Chaisson no stats.

Sunday afternoon

New Orleans Saints 24, Las Vegas Raiders 0

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu 4 tackles (3 solo), 2 PD, 1 interception, 1 QBH, WR Jarvis Landry (inactive list).

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 6 catches (9 targets) for 31 yards, DL Neil Farrell Jr. 3 tackles (3 solo), DE Tashawn Bower (inactive list).

Atlanta Falcons 37, Carolina Panthers 34 (overtime)

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 PD, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 4 catches (9 targets) for 87 yards, TE Stephen Sullivan 1 catch (1 target) for 33 yards.

Dallas Cowboys 49, Chicago Bears 29

Cowboys: LB Jabril Cox (inactive list).

Miami Dolphins 31, Detroit Lions 27

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 1 punt, 1 of 1 field goals and 4 of 4 extra points, LB Duke Riley 3 tackles (1 solo).

Lions: DE Michael Brockers (inactive list), WR DJ Chark (injured reserve).

Minnesota Vikings 34, Arizona Cardinals 26

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 6 catches (8 targets) for 98 yards, CB Patrick Peterson 4 tackles (4 solo), 3 PD, LB Danielle Hunter 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PD, 3 QBH, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 381 yards and allowed 3 sacks.

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams 8 yards on 5 carries, 2 catches (3 targets) for 6 yards, DT Rashard Lawrence (injured reserve).

New England Patriots 22, New York Jets 17

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 4 tackles (1 solo), CB Jalen Mills 3 tackles (3 solo). OL Chasen Hines was a reserve on an offensive line that helped produce 288 yards and allowed 1 sack.

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL.

Tennessee Titans 17, Houston Texans 10

Titans: CB Kristian Fulton 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PD, 1 interception, FB/ST Tory Carter (inactive list), WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).

Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 5 tackles (3 solo), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list).

Washington Commanders 17, Indianapolis Colts 16

Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdiq Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 362 yards and allowed 2 sacks.

San Francisco 49ers 31, Los Angeles Rams 14

49ers: RB Ty Davis-Price (no stats).

Seattle Seahawks 27, New York Giants 13

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 277 yards and allowed 3 sacks, DT Al Woods 3 tackles, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).

Giants: CB Cor’Dale Flott (inactive list).

Sunday night

Buffalo Bills 27, Green Bay Packers 17

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 punts, 2 of 2 field goals and 3 of 3 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (reserve/physically unable to perform).

Monday night

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, OT La’el Collins, DT Tyler Shelvin, WR Ja’Marr Chase (injured reserve).

Browns: PK Cade York, S Grant Delpit, LB Jacob Phillips, C Ethan Pocic, CB Greedy Williams, LB Deion Jones.