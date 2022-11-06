It finally happened for former LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.

In his second pro season, the Carolina Panthers pass-catcher grabbed the first touchdown pass of his NFL career Sunday with a 21-yard third-quarter reception of a Baker Mayfield throw in the Panthers’ 42-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Marshall, the No. 1 high school prospect in Louisiana in the Class of 2018 starring for Parkway High in Bossier City, had 106 career LSU receptions for 1,594 yards and 23 TDs in 32 games (20 starts) from 2018 to 2020 . He’s one of only six players in LSU history with at 1,500 career receiving yards and 20 TDs.

He had five TD catches in LSU’s three 2019 postseason games (SEC championship, CFP semifinal, CFB title game) and caught the 60th and final TD pass thrown by Heisman winner Joe Burrow as the Tigers won the national championship.

Marshall was the No. 59 pick overall by the Panthers’ in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He battled injuries throughout his rookie season a year ago. He showed flashes of big play ability in OTAs last spring and in training camp. But a lower leg strain resulted in a slow start this season before moving into the starting lineup three games ago.

"Once he (Marshall) had an opportunity to start, he just knew that all the work he put in was going to surface at some point," Carolina wide receivers coach Joe Dailey told writer Augusta Stone of Panthers.com. "It was inevitable; it was going to show up.

“It makes things a lot easier for me when you've got a young man who is fully committed to becoming the best version of himself because then he's super vulnerable and available. He wants all the feedback he can get so he can put it into execution. You appreciate that about a guy like himself because those guys – there aren't a lot of them."

Carolina quarterback P.J. Walker said the Panthers’ coaches knew it was time to get Marshall into the lineup.

"I think when we were doing scout team in practice, they just saw his production overall," Walker told Stone. "They knew he was ready. They knew it was time for him to get up and start playing.”

Marshall’s approach to his craft hasn’t changed since his three LSU seasons.

"I don't really pay attention to all the hype; I know who I am at the end of the day," Marshall told Stone. "It's no surprise to me when I look in the mirror, so I'm just going to keep doing what I do and stay humble."

Here’s what happened in the rest of NFLSU Week 9:

Thursday night

Philadelphia Eagles 29, Houston Texans 17

Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. 1 tackle (1 solo), OL Austin Deculus (inactive list).

Sunday afternoon

Los Angeles Chargers 20, Atlanta Falcons 17

Chargers: C/OG Will Clapp backup for an offensive line that produced 336 yards and allowed 1 sack, DL Breiden Fehoko (practice squad).

Miami Dolphins 35, Chicago Bears 32

Dolphins: LS Blake Ferguson snapped on 1 punt, 0 of 1 field goals and 5 of 5 extra points, LB Duke Riley 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack.

Cincinnati Bengals 42, Carolina Panthers 21

Panthers: CB Donte Jackson no stats, WR Terrace Marshall Jr. 3 catches (6 targets) for 53 yards and 1 TD, TE Stephen Sullivan (inactive list).

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow. 22 of 28 for 206 passing yards and 1 TD, 9 rushing yards on 4 carries and 1 TD, OT La’el Collins started for an offensive line that produced 464 yards and allowed 1 sack, DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad), WR Ja’Marr Chase (inactive list).

Detroit Lions 15, Green Bay Packers 9

Packers: QB Danny Etling (practice squad)

Lions: DE Michael Brockers (inactive list), WR DJ Chark (injured reserve).

Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Las Vegas Raiders 20

Raiders: TE Foster Moreau 2 catches (5 targets) for 42 yards and 2 yards rushing on 0 carries, DL Neil Farrell Jr. 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 TFL, DE Tashawn Bower (inactive list).

Jaguars: DE Arden Key 1 tackles (1 solo), K’Lavon Chaisson (injured reserve).

New England Patriots 26, Indianapolis Colts 3

Patriots: DT Davon Godchaux 2 tackles (1 solo), CB Jalen Mills 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 PBU. OL Chasen Hines was a reserve on an offensive line that helped produce 203 yards and allowed 4 sacks.

New York Jets 20, Buffalo Bills 17

Bills: LS Reid Ferguson snapped on 2 punts, 1 of 2 field goals and 2 of 2 extra points. CB Tre’Davious White (inactive list).

Jets: LB Kwon Alexander 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 TFL.

Minnesota Vikings 20, Washington Commanders 17

Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson 7 catches (13 targets) for 115 receiving yards and 1 TD, 10 rushing yards on 1 carry, CB Patrick Peterson 1 tackle (1 solo), LB Danielle Hunter 7 tackles (4 solo), 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 QB hits, OG Ed Ingram started on an offensive line that helped produce 301 yards and allowed 2 sacks.

Commanders: OG Trai Turner was a starter and OT Saahdiq Charles a reserve for an offensive line that helped produce 263 yards and allowed 3 sacks.

Seattle Seahawks 31, Arizona Cardinals 21

Seahawks: OG Damien Lewis started for an offensive line that helped produce 421 yards and allowed 2 sacks, DT Al Woods 3 no stats, SS Jamal Adams (out for the season torn quad muscle).

Cardinals: RB Darrel Williams no stats, 2 catches (3 targets) for 6 yards, DT Rashard Lawrence (injured reserve).

Tampa Bay Bucs 16, Los Angeles Rams 13

Bucs: RB Leonard Fournette 19 yards rushing on 9 carries, 5 catches (7 targets) for 41 yards, LB Devin White 4 tackles (3 solo) 1 TFL, WR Russell Gage no stats.

Sunday night (will be updated after game’s conclusion)

Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs

Titans: CB Kristian Fulton, FB/ST Tory Carter (inactive list), WR Racey McMath (injured reserve).

Chiefs: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Monday night (will be updated after game’s conclusion)

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Ravens: LB Patrick Queen.

Saints: CB Tyrann Mathieu, WR Jarvis Landry (inactive list).

Open dates: Browns, Cowboys, Broncos, Giants, Steelers, 49ers