NFLSU: Which former LSU Tigers made the NFL playoffs?

The NFL playoffs are about to begin this weekend, and out of the 14 teams who made the postseason, 10 of their rosters feature at least one former LSU Tiger. LSU has been one of the best schools in terms of NFL production over the past few years, and this year alone, they set the record for most receiving yards by a school in NFL history. Guys like Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr., Derek Stingley, etc. (I could keep going for a while) are lighting the league on fire and showing what the Boys From the Boot can do. Today, I thought we could go through and look at every Tiger who made the NFL playoffs so you know which teams to root for in the postseason.

Washington Commanders - Jayden Daniels

(Photo by Pamela Smith)

The Washington Commanders feature just one former Tiger, but boy is he a big one. Jayden Daniels, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner, was selected second overall by the Commanders, and already he looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC. As a rookie, Daniels threw for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdowns behind a 69% completion percentage while also rushing for 891 yards and six scores on a 6.0 average. He was named a Pro Bowler in his first NFL season and has taken the Commanders from a 4-win team to a 12-win team in one year. The Commanders enter the playoffs as the sixth seed and they will travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night at 7pm CT. Get your popcorn ready for what should be an entertaining matchup.

Minnesota Vikings - Justin Jefferson, Ed Ingram, Jay Ward

(Photo by Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Minnesota Vikings, who were so close to snagging the No. 1 seed in the NFC, have three former Tigers on their roster: Justin Jefferson, Ed Ingram and Jay Ward. Justin Jefferson is obviously the headliner here. The former Tiger has been one of, if not the best receiver in the league the last few seasons and caught 103 balls for 1,533 yards and 10 touchdowns in the regular season. He will be the most feared receiver in the playoffs, and he should give the Rams secondary hell on Monday night. Ed Ingram started the first 10 weeks of the season at right guard before he was benched. He was a healthy scratch multiple times over the remainder of the season and has not seen the field since week 10. In 332 pass blocking snaps, Ingram allowed 24 pressures, 16 hurries and five sacks. He likely won't be in the game on Monday unless there's an injury and he needs to step in. Jay Ward has appeared in seven games for the Vikings, but has played just 30 total snaps this season where he recorded four tackles and one pressure. He could make a brief appearance in Monday's game, but don't expect to see a whole lot of him.

Hou. Texans - Derek Stingley, Danielle Hunter, Devin White, Austin Deculus

(Photo by Corey Perrine)

The Houston Texans have probably the most overall LSU talent on their roster of any of the playoff teams. They feature two LSU stars on defense in Derek Stingley and Danielle Hunter while also rostering guys like Devin White and Austin Deculus. Derek Stingley had a career year in 2024, allowing just 45.8% of his targets to be caught for 394 yards and three touchdowns while picking off five passes and breaking up 10 more. His performance earned him his first ever Pro Bowl nod and could very well earn him a spot on the All-Pro team. Danielle Hunter made the move from Minnesota to Houston this offseason and it has paid off for the Texans, who were in need of another pass rusher opposite of Will Anderson. Hunter, in his ninth NFL season, wracked up 66 pressures and 12 sacks (T-5th most) and will go up against a Rams offensive line that has given up about two sacks per game. He should be able to get after Matthew Stafford and possibly force him into a few mistakes. Devin White hasn't become the NFL linebacker everyone thought he would become after a stellar career at LSU. In his sixth NFL season, White moved to Houston to start fresh. The former Tiger appeared in seven games, but only one since week 13. In week 18, White played 49 snaps and had his best game of the season where he recorded six tackles and four run stops. We'll have to wait and see how much he gets into the game on Saturday. Austin Deculus has been a backup on the Texans since he graduated from LSU after the 2022 season. He got his first game action of the season in week 18 and gave up no pressures or sacks in 29 snaps. He likely won't be on the field this Saturday, but if someone goes down he could end up sliding in.

Pittsburgh Steelers - Donte Jackson, Patrick Queen

(Photo by Charles LeClaire)

The Steelers only have two former Tigers on their team, but they're both impact players. Patrick Queen started every game for the Steelers this year and wracked up 129 tackles, one sack and two forced fumbles. Ever since he entered the league with the Ravens, he's been considered one of the better linebackers in football. He and the Steelers defense allow just 20.4 points per game, but will be tested against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Donte Jackson is another LSU Tiger who just moved to the Steelers this past offseason. The former Tigers CB had some struggles this year, allowing 60% of his targets to be caught for 473 yards and three scores, but he also picked off five passes and broke up three more. These two are two massive pieces of a Steelers defense that is among the best in the league this season.

Los Angeles Chargers - Kristian Fulton, DJ Chark

(Photo by Gary A. Vasquez)

The Chargers also have two former Tigers on their roster as they look to make a playoff push in 2024. Kristian Fulton has been one of the more underrated safeties in all of football since coming into the league, and especially in 2024. In his first year with the Chargers, Fulton set a career-high in tackles with 51 while missing just five all season. He also picked off one pass and broke up five more. He's been a key piece of Jim Harbaugh's defense, but he and the Chargers secondary will have their hands full against a CJ Stroud-led offense this Saturday. DJ Chark is the second member of the Chargers who used to play for LSU. The former Tiger has enjoyed some good seasons early in his career, but he was plagued by injuries this year and recorded just four catches for 31 yards. He's played 29 and 37 snaps the past two weeks though, which is a good sign for him moving into the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens - Tre'Davious White

(Photo by Tommy Gilligan)

The Ravens also have a former Tiger on their roster: Tre'Davious White. The longtime Bills standout started the season with the Rams before moving on to the Ravens in a midseason trade. In seven games with Baltimore, White has allowed eight catches for 64 yards while breaking up two passes in 114 coverage snaps. He's getting towards the end of his career, but he's shown he can still be effective when healthy. This weekend the Ravens matchup with the Steelers who, outside of George Pickens, look pretty thin at wideout. Should be a good game and a good matchup for White.

Rams - Omar Speights

You want to know how much coaching matters? Just look at Omar Speights. To say the former Tiger struggled in his lone year at LSU would be an understatement. He ran out of eligibility and was undrafted before signing with the Rams, where he has become arguably their best linebacker. Speights played 419 snaps for the Rams this season, wracking up 67 tackles and two passes defended. He earned a 66.8 defensive, 78.3 run defense and a 79.2 tackling grade according to PFF. The Rams host the Vikings high-powered offense, so Speights and Co. will have their hands full on Monday night.

Lions - Mekhi Wingo, Kwon Alexander

(Photo by Jeffrey Becker)

The Detroit Lions have two former Tigers on their team, but neither of them are expected to play in the playoffs. Mekhi Wingo was the Lions sixth round draft pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The former Tiger played a decent amount early in the season, totaling 20+ snaps in weeks 3-6, but since then has been on the field less and less. After playing 13 or fewer snaps in the last five weeeks, Wingo injured his knee and was ruled out for the remainder of the season in week 13. As for Alexander, he appeared in three games for the Lions this season - weeks 7-9 - and played 65 snaps where he recorded eight tackles and three run stops. He hasn't played since week nine and will likely not play two weeks from now after their bye week.

Eagles - Mekhi Garner, Tyrion Davis-Price, Andre Sam

Like the Lions, the Eagles have multiple former Tigers on their roster, but none of them are expected to play in the postseason. Mekhi Garner and Andre Sam have bounced around between the practice squad and active roster, but neither played a single snaps for the Eagles in 2024. As for Davis-Price, the former 49er appeared in one game where he played five snaps and ran for seven yards in week 17. The Eagles host the Packers in the first round, but it's likely we won't see any former Tigers playing in that game.

Buffalo Bills - Will Clapp, Reid Ferguson

(Photo by Mark Konezny)