Nicholls State DB Darren Evans enjoys whirlwind Thursday in transfer portal
Darren Evans never would've imagined being so comfortable with a full day of phone calls keeping him off his brand new Madden '21 video game.
But as one FBS coach after another reached out Thursday, the Nicholls State cornerback couldn't help but enjoy the sudden recruiting spotlight that largely eluded him four years ago.
"I've never used my phone this much," he laughs. "I've charged it like four times."
Evans and his family made the difficult decision to enter his name into the transfer portal after the Southland Conference's postponement of fall sports seasons they felt forced them to weigh their options.
And, almost immediately, Hawaii started a string of contacts that quickly included LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech and Memphis.
