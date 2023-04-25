Three weeks after No. 1 LSU scored a run-rule win in seven innings over Nicholls in Alex Box Stadium, the Colonels returned and got sweet revenge Tuesday night.

They used a game-ending bases-loaded double play on a spectacular diving catch and an LSU base-running error to secure a wild 6-5 victory to snap a seven-game losing streak against the Tigers.

After Nicholls broke a 4-4 tie in the top of ninth on freshman pinch-hitter Brayden Kuriger’s RBI single with another run scoring on the play due to a fielding error by LSU catcher Alex Milazzo, the Tigers didn’t roll over in the bottom of the ninth.

LSU first baseman Jared Jones led off with a solo homer, followed by singles from right fielder Ethan Frey and second baseman Gavin Dugas off Nicholls reliever Cade Evans.

Evans then struck out Tigers’ left fielder Josh Pearson for the first out before walking center fielder Dylan Crews to load the bases.

That brought designated hitter Cade Beloso, one of the Tigers’ best clutch hitters this season and someone who earlier in sixth inning hit a solo homer for the third straight game.

Just before Beloso stepped to the plate, LSU head coach Jay Johnson sent speedy Jack Merrifield to pinch-run for Dugas at second base.

On a 2-1 count, Beloso slapped a pitch that appeared would land in shallow centerfield. But somehow, Nicholls shortstop Parker Coddou made a diving catch for the second out.

Frey, standing on third base for the Tigers, didn’t budge because he correctly waited to see if the ball was going to drop fair before moving.

Unfortunately, Merrifield thought the ball wasn’t going to be caught, took off running and passed Frey which was an automatic out to end the game.

The Colonels (23-16) rushed the field to celebrate with the stunned Tigers (32-8) quietly walked away.

LSU tried its best all night to steal a victory it didn’t deserve. Nicholls led 3-0 though five innings and LSU edged ahead 4-3 in the sixth and Nicholls tied it 4-4 in the eighth to set the stage for the ninth which was the only inning both teams scored.

The Tigers admittedly were not at full strength. With Alabama coming to Alex Box to start a three-game SEC series Friday night, Johnson rested ailing starters Tre' Morgan and Tommy White. They are LSU's 2-hole and cleanup hitters batting .312 and .370 respectively with a combined 80 runs scored and 94 RBI.

Nicholls cracked 10 hits – all singles – off four Tigers’ pitchers, all of whom gave up one or more runs.

LSU had seven hits off eight Nicholls pitchers, but the Tigers had just four hits until its three-hit ninth inning rally.

Nicholls built a 3-0 lead through five innings, thanks to a series of spectacular diving catches that robbed LSU of several extra base hits. It left the Tigers with a pair of singles to their credit.

Finally against Arturo Rodriguez, Nicholls’ fourth reliever of the night, LSU’s offense came alive in the bottom of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead.

Beloso led off the inning with a solo homer. Shortstop Jordan Thompson slapped a double down the right field line.

Rodriguez exited and new Nicholls reliever Harper Jordan issued a walk to LSU catcher Hayden Travinski, hit third baseman Brayden Jobert with a pitch and walked Jones to force in a run.

Jordan was done and Nicholls trotted out Nico Saltaformaggio as its sixth reliever still facing a no outs, bases-loaded situation.

Frey’s fielders choice grounder scored Travinski with the game-tying run at 3-3 followed by Dugas’ sacrifice fly RBI plating Jobert with the go-ahead run for a 4-3 edge.

Bryce Collins, LSU’s third reliever, inherited Nicholls runners on first and third bases who had each singled off Tigers’ reliever Sam Dutton to open the eighth inning.

After designated hitter Hunter LeBlanc fouled out, Nicholls tied the game on a strange play while the Tigers picked up a second out.

Nicholls third baseman Austin Cain dumped a suicide squeeze bunt between home plate and the pitcher’s mound. Collins rushed forward, fielded the ball and flipped it to Travinski who missed tagging Nicholls right fielder Xane Washington sliding to home plate.

LSU’s Johnson rushed out of the dugout because he saw Washington missed home plate with his slide. Travinski ran over to Washington who was standing in front of the Nicholls dugout and tagged him out.

But as he did, pinch-runner Basiel Williams took off from third base and scored the tying run at 4-4 by beating Travinski’s throw to Collins who was covering home plate.

Yet, all the really crazy stuff was saved for the ninth inning.