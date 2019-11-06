The head coach did not say much to tip his hand or stir up the fanbases, but he did touch on Tua's injury, President Trump's visit and dished out the highest of praises for the LSU team.

Nick Saban took some time to answer questions from reporters during the SEC teleconference on Wednesday.

"This is obviously a big challenge for our team," Saban said in regards to Saturday's clash with LSU. "Playing probably, arguably the best team in nation right now--the way they're playing on offense, defense and special teams. We're just trying to get our guys to focus on the things they need to do to execute to give themselves the best chance to be successful."

With both teams coming off of a bye week, the fundamentals and execution has been a focal point for each staff as the game approaches.

Another equally important factor that has grabbed the attention of both teams, its coaches and fans is the health of start Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Saban did not allow for the question to be asked prior to addressing his status.

"I know you guys are going to ask me questions about Tua," he said. "He's practicing, and doing okay in practice. it's still going to be a game day, game time decision as to whether he plays the game or not."

It was revealed that President Donald Trump will be in attendance for this weekend's game. The president has been a fixture at sporting events of late and Saban sees his presence this weekend as an honor.

"It's an honor that the president of the US would be interested enough to come to the game. I am sure we will do everything we can to welcome home," Saban said.



