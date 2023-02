The NFL released the list of names of 319 players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 through March 6.

Representing LSU will be: wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Jaray Jenkins, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, defensive linemen Ali Gaye and Jaquelin Roy, linebackers BJ Ojulari and Micah Baskerville and defensive backs Jay Ward and Mekhi Garner.