Ninth-inning rally gives LSU first Friday SEC win

Down to its final strike, the LSU offense that was limited to only three hits for the first 8.2 innings awoke from its slumber.

The Tigers sent eight batters to the plate in the ninth inning, scoring four runs in a come-from-behind 5-2 SEC victory over rival Mississippi State Friday night in Starkville.

LSU improved to 21-9 and 5-5 in the SEC. Mississippi State dropped to 18-13 and 4-6 in the league.

Prior to the ninth-inning rally, the Tigers had been limited to a season-tying low of a single run on a season-low three hits and struck out 13 times. LSU scored a run in the fourth without the benefit of a hit for 1-0 lead before State took a 2-1 lead on first baseman Luke Hancock's two-run single.

Catcher Hayden Travinski started the Tigers' ninth inning rally by drawing a two-out walk from State reliever Jackson Fristoe followed by pinch-hitter Josh Stevenson being hit by a pitch. After a wild pitch pushed both runners into scoring position, sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan gave the Tigers a 3-2 lead with a two-run single up the middle.

The Bulldogs tried to stop the rally by yanking Fristoe and inserting reliever Brooks Auger. But LSU center fielder Dylan Crews greeted Auger by depositing 1-1 pitch over the right field wall for a two-run homer and a 5-2 lead.

LSU got another quality pitching start from graduate senior Ma’Khail Hilliard. He went six-plus innings, allowing two earned runs on 10 scattered hits, striking out five and not walking a batter. Relievers Eric Reyzelman, Riley Cooper and Paul Gervase all came out of the bullpen and combined for a no-hitter in three scoreless innings.

LSU will go for the series win Saturday afternoon in game two at 2 p.m. Sophomore Blake Money is expected to get the start on the mound for the Tigers.



