No. 9 ranked LSU missed more shots in its Thursday night SEC opener at 24th ranked Arkansas than it has in any game this season.

Fortunately, the Lady Tigers knew how to repeatedly track down their misses.

LSU stayed unbeaten at 13-0 in a 69-45 victory as it inhaled a season-high 62 rebounds and held the Razorbacks to season-lows in points, field goal percentage and field goals made.

“Our defense is getting better,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said “We have size, we have strength, we have speed and quickness. You’ve got to defend when you’re not shooting it good. We didn't shoot it good.”

While Arkansas shot a frigid 27.9 percent (17 of 61) from the field, LSU wasn’t much better at 33.8 percent (22 of 65).

But the Lady Tigers, who lead the nation in rebounding margin (23.4), held a 32-rebound advantage over Arkansas including scoring 22 second-chance points off 23 rebounds.

LSU sophomore forward Angel Reese, the leading rebounder in Division 1, had 19 points and 16 rebounds for her 13 consecutive double-double. Freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson added 10 points and 11 rebounds while graduate transfer LaDazhia Williams collected a career-high 15 rebounds.

Also, senior point guard Alexis Morris filled out her stat line with 19 points (including 4 of 7 3-pointers), 6 assists and 5 rebounds.

“You haven't watched our team if you think we're just the Angel Reese Show,” Mulkey said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons and we score at all positions.”

And defend all positions.

While Arkansas (13-3) got 17 and 10 points respectively from guards Samara Spencer and Makayl Daniels, the Razorbacks’ 6 for 26 3-point shooting (23.1 percent) was a far cry from the 13 of 25 3’s they hit in their 90-76 win over LSU last season.

“They (LSU) had three kids at double figure rebounds. . .that's crazy,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said. “But that's a Coach Mulkey team. Her teams are going to be focused on rebounding, they're going to be focused on defense, and then the offense comes from it.

“They have built a team that really takes on her coaching style over the years, regardless of where she's been and how she’s played.”

Arkansas decided immediately after the opening tip it would surround Reese with two and three defenders. The Razorbacks wanted to see if the rest of the LSU players on the floor could keep the Lady Tigers’ unbeaten.

That answer was Morris and Johnson stepping up their offense and the remainder of Reese’s supporting cast playing excellent team defense. It caused Arkansas to go scoreless in extended stretches.

The Razorbacks scored a season-low 9 points in the first quarter when at one point they missed 13 of 14 shots. It set the tone the rest of the game for LSU.

The Lady Tigers open their home SEC schedule vs. Vanderbilt in a 2 p.m. New Year’s Day affair. The Commodores (9-6 overall) were hammered 72-44 by Mississippi State on Thursday night in an SEC opener.

“I don't know how good we are,” Mulkey insisted. “When you see each other every day, sometimes you take for granted what you have.

“Well, I don't take it for granted. We just go to work. We just know what we face. We just know what our goals are. We don't have time to compare how good we are.”



