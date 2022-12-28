After coach Kim Mulkey’s 9th ranked LSU Lady Tigers have cut a wide swath of destruction in non-conference play from Baton Rouge to Bimini, she knows one thing for certain about her team as it embarks on its 16-game SEC schedule.

“We know we can score points,” said Mulkey as her squad hits the road for Thursday’s 6 p.m. SEC opener at 24th ranked Arkansas. "It's just getting them all on the same page defensively.”

The game will be televised on ESPN2 and broadcast on the LSU sports radio network.

'LSU’s 12-0 start, its best since it began the 2005-06 season at 14-0, has been total domination.

Mulkey’s Maulers leads the nation in scoring (94.8 points per game), scoring margin (44.0). and rebounding margin (23.4). They are ranked in the top 10 in 14 of the NCAA’s 25 stat categories, including ranked in the top five in 10 categories.

With an 8-player rotation led by forward Angel Reese, who ranks sixth nationally in scoring (24.6 ppg) and first in rebounding (14.7), LSU has outscored opponents in 44 of 48 quarters this season.

Yet, it can’t be denied LSU’s non-conference schedule has been less than challenging. The Lady Tigers have played just one Power 5 conference team – Oregon State of the Pac 12 – which LSU beat 87-55 in the Maui Classic on Dec. 18 in its last game before the Christmas break.

Despite a change in travel plans in which flight delays forced LSU to bus to Dallas in time to catch its connecting flight to Maui, the Lady Tigers wiped out Montana State and Oregon State by an average victory margin of 35.5 points.

“You worry about it being right before Christmas break if they would be focused,” Mulley said. “You worry about the seven-hour bus trip and the eight-hour plane ride. None of that seem to affect our team.

“What did we do well in Maui was defend. We were active. We dove on the floor for loose balls. I sat back and enjoyed watching them play on the defensive end of the floor. I just was really, really proud of them.”

Arkansas (13-2) started the season with 13 straight wins before losing both games Dec. 20-21 in the San Diego Invitational to No. 16 Oregon (85-78) and to USF (66-65 in overtime).

Sophomore guard Samara Spencer leads Arkansas with 16.3 points per game and 70 total assists. She is third in free throw attempts in the NCAA (103).

Redshirt senior forward Erynn Barnum, senior guard Makayla Daniels and redshirt guard Chrissy Carr average 15.8, 14.1 and 11.4 points respectively.

Mulkey said the Razorbacks backcourt of Spencer and Daniels will be a challenge.

“Those are two of the quickest players in the SEC,” Mulkey said, “but those guys click and go because of other players as well. They spread the floor. They love layups and free throws.

“They're hard to defend. They get downhill as quick as anybody that we played. And you're just gonna have to keep them away from the foul line as much as possible and keep them from hitting threes.”

The Razorbacks are second nationally in free throw attempts per game (26.73) and No. 2 in the SEC in 3-pointers made per game (8.53).

Arkansas has a 3-game winning streak over LSU. Last season when the Tigers were 13-3 in the SEC in Mulkey’s first season as head coach, the Razorbacks handed LSU its worst league loss of the year in a 90-76 win at Fayetteville. Spencer and Daniels scored 20 points each as Arkansas hit 13 of 25 3-pointers.