No. 1 CB Derek Stingley Jr. sets commitment date

Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Chad Simmons • Rivals.com
@ChadSimmons_
Recruiting Analyst
Chad Simmons is a Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com. He was the expert on The Next Class on Fox Sports South from 2011-2015. He currently covers Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Mississippi.

Derek Stingley Jr. is fresh off his official visit to Florida and he took his official visit to Texas last month. It is down to the Gators, Longhorns and the LSU Tigers.

The No. 1 cornerback in the country is a former LSU commitment and he is now set to announce his decision December 20 at 1:30pm CT.

Stingley has had LSU as his No. 1 school for months and he has not backed off that, so will he stay in state? We will all find out soon.

