"I have great communication with coaches from each of those schools and that is a big reason why they are in the top three. It is really the final three. I will be committing to Texas, Florida or LSU.

"It was tough early on because I had no idea about the schools, but then I got it down to 10, then to six and now I am down to Texas , Florida and LSU ," said Stingley.

Derek Stingley Jr . is in the discussion for the No. 1 prospect in the country. That is how good he is. The 6-foot-1, 185 pound cornerback out of Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham does not have many, if any flaws in his game. He is the type of player that can take away one side of the field and he has can basically go to whatever school in the country he wants.

Georgia was another school Stingley gave a lot of thought to, but the Bulldogs finished No. 4 on his list he said.

Stingley is fresh off an official visit to Texas and the Longhorns impressed.

"This was my second visit to Texas and I really got to see it all this time," said Stingley. "The new facilities are amazing and they really took them to the next level.

"I really like Austin too, there is always something to do or somewhere to go. The coaches at Texas are great also. They make the visits fun because they are fun to be around. I really like coach [Jason] Washington and his energy and how he jokes. He was great and Texas is just an overall great school."

Florida had Stingley on their campus last month and that visit changed things for him.

"When I was able to get down to Florida for the visit, it really made a big difference for me. I knew about some of their players and things like that, but seeing a game environment, getting to spend time with the coaches and just seeing what it is like definitely pushed them for me.

"I got to know the staff and they are great. I talk to coach [Charlton] Warren and coach Dan Mullen and they are cool guys. That visit moved them up."

LSU was at one time the school Stingley was committed to. The Tigers still hold the top spot on his list, so can the Gators or Longhorns knock them off?

"LSU has been with me from the beginning and even when I de-committed, nothing changed with them," said Stingley. "LSU is still my top school, but all three have a chance. If they keep recruiting me like they are now, anything can happen.

"I still like LSU a lot, but Florida and Texas are high on my list too. I still have a lot to think about."

Stingley said he will "probably" make a decision before his senior year. He could cut it down to two schools between now and then, but there is not plan in place for that right now.