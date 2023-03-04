On a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium, LSU baseball fans had a chance to work on their tans for just more than 2½ hours while the No. 1 ranked Tigers inflated their batting averages.

LSU cracked 20 hits, including 11 for extra bases, in a 26-4 laugher over Central Connecticut State called after 6½ innings because of the 10-run rule. It was the most runs scored by the Tigers since they plated 27 vs. Northwestern State in May 2014.

The Tigers launched a season-high four homers, including designated hitter Tommy White hammering a two-run dinger and a three-run blast with both landing in the right field bleachers.

White, who also banged a double off the wall and was twice hit by a pitch, finished 3 for 3 with five RBI and three runs scored. Second baseman Gavin Dugas, LSU’s leadoff hitter, was 2 of 3 with four RBI and two runs scored.

Eleven Tigers collected hits, 12 batted in runs and 13 scored runs. including five players getting multiple hits. Four players had multiple RBIs and eight scored multiple runs.

LSU right hander Ty Floyd, getting his first start of the season after two efficient relief appearances, was on cruise control for most of his 5.2 innings allowing one run and three hits while striking out six and walking one.

Floyd gave up a two-out, first-inning solo homer to CCSU right fielder Joe Rios and allowed a single in the fourth and sixth innings.

The Tigers’ bottom of the first response to Rios’ homer was three extra base hits off Blue Devils lefty starter Randy Reyes. A double by first baseman Tre’ Morgan, an RBI double by centerfielder Dylan Crews and White’s two-run homer provided LSU with a 3-1 lead.

LSU expanded its advantage to 7-1 in the second, battering Reyes for three hits including second baseman Gavin Dugas’ three-run homer after catcher Brady Neal walked and right fielder Paxton Kling singled.

White’s two-out three-run homer for a 12-1 lead off struggling CCSU reliever Tim Buchek highlighted the Tigers’ five-run third.

Kling ripped an RBI triple down the right field line and scored on Morgan’s liner in LSU’s two-run fourth for a 14-1 margin.

Pinch-hitter Cade Beloso, who had a two-RBI pinch-hit double in the Tigers’ 12-1 win over Butler on Friday, started LSU’s five-run fifth vs. CCSU for 19-1 lead with a two-run homer

The Tigers tacked on six runs in the sixth for a 25-1 lead when they sent 12 batters to the plate.

LSU ended the game in the top of the seventh, despite giving up three runs.

The Tigers play Central Connecticut again Sunday at 1 p.m.