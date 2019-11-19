The top seven positions in the College Football Playoffs remained unchanged Tuesday evening.

No. 1 LSU (10-0), No. 2 Ohio State (10-0), No. 3 Clemson (11-0) and Georgia (9-1) remained in the current semifinal picture.

No. 5 Alabama (9-1), No. 6 Oregon (9-1) and No. 7 Utah (9-1) remained just outside looking in.

"Our job is to evaluate the games through Week 12," said College Football Playoff Committee chairman Rob Mullens, the athletic director at Oregon. "Obviously we're aware of the injury to the (Alabama) quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) last in the second quarter of last week's game. But Alabama continued on to a convincing win in that, so it didn't impact it this week.

"It was certainly a part of the discussion. Obviously we're aware of how the games unfold, and we're aware of all the injuries to key players in the game. But, again, for this week, we noticed that Alabama still carried on to a convincing win."

This week marked the first time since three consecutive weeks last season Oct. 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13 that the top seven positions remained static.

The top three teams those weeks — Alabama, Clemson and Notre Dame — ultimately reached the playoffs, while Oklahoma climbed from the sixth spot into the semifinals.

The first change this week came at No. 8, where Minnesota's first loss this past week at Iowa cost it two spots.

Penn State (9-1) took over the position despite having fallen to the now-No. 10 Golden Gophers (9-1) two weeks ago.

"We certainly had a lot of discussion," Mullens said. "And if you're in the room, there's a lot of things that get considered. Head-to-head is one piece. They also had a common opponent in Iowa, who Penn State beat. And then you look at Penn State's resume, the win against Michigan's impressive, and they had the best nonconference win beating a 7-3 Pittsburgh team.

Oklahoma (9-1) also moved up one spot following Saturday's 34-31 comeback defeat of previously undefeated Baylor (9-1).

The Sooners, participants in the past two College Football Playoffs, remain behind three SEC teams and a pair of representatives from both the Big Ten and PAC 12.

"We don't talk about conferences specifically," Mullens said. "But clearly the Committee was impressed with Oklahoma's comeback in that game. And obviously we've seen Baylor's work and we know how they played in that first half, so in that specific game, we respected Oklahoma's performance in the second half."

Ohio State will host Penn State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

No other teams in the current top 10 are scheduled to face one another until their respective conference championship games.

LSU and Georgia currently lead the SEC West and East divisions, respectively.

Oregon and Utah lead the PAC 12 North and South, respectively.

LSU again leads three SEC teams in the top five, as well as five in the top 15 with No. 11 Florida (9-2) and No. 15 Auburn (7-3).