LSU starting pitcher Thatcher Hurd delivered six shutout innings and eight of the No. 1 ranked Tigers 14 hits went for extra bases in an 11-0 shutout of Butler called after 6½ innings because of the 10-run rule Monday night in Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers’ first two of three hits were solo homers by center fielder Dylan Crews in the first for a 1-0 edge and by catcher Brady Neal to lead off LSU’s six-run, six-hit second inning.

LSU added runs in the fourth inning on freshman right fielder Paxton Kling’s homer, on Crews’ ground out RBI in the fifth and on third baseman Ben Nippolt’s two-RBI double in the sixth.

"That's our best offensive game of the year, just the way that we executed and the way the lineup flowed," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "We did a lot of things well. Ran the bases well and hit with runners in scoring position about as good as you possibly can."

Hurd, a sophomore transfer from UCLA making his third LSU start, had his best performance to date. He allowed just three hits, struck out 11 and walked one in six innings.

"Thatcher had all four pitches working first strike, his mix was outstanding," Johnson said. "It's one of those games where you feel like you can sit in a rocking chair when we're on defense when the pitcher is going like that."

LSU (11-1) won its sixth straight and its third consecutive run-rule win.

The Tigers closed its four wins (two wins each over Butler and Central Connecticut State) in four days series outscoring the Bulldogs and Blue Devils by a combined 62-6. LSU had 52 hits, including 27 for extra bases.

Also, 14 LSU pitchers had a combined ERA of 1.80, allowing 15 hits while striking out 47 and walking just four batters.

LSU plays again at home on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. vs. Lamar (10-2).