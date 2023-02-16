Too many times last year in his first season as LSU’s head baseball coach, Jay Johnson didn’t announce his starting pitching rotation the day before the start of a three-game weekend series.

He wasn't trying to be secretive or uncooperative. Because of injuries and/or inconsistency, he simply didn’t know from week-to-week who to pencil in.

But after an off-season when he signed college baseball’s No. 1 recruiting class featuring 12 pitchers including three high-profile transfers, Johnson didn’t hesitate Thursday to name his three starting hurlers for this weekend’s 2023 season-opening series for No. 1 LSU vs. Western Michigan in Alex Box Stadium.

Air Force junior transfer Paul Skenes starts game one on Friday, which has been moved to a 3 p.m. start from 6:30 because of anticipated cold weather. Returning junior Riley Cooper, who has started just three times in 59 college appearances in his first two seasons at Arizona in 2021 and LSU last year, is set to start in Saturday’s game 2 at 1:30 p.m. True freshman Chase Shores will open Sunday’s 12:30 p.m. game 3.

“Paul is one of the best pitchers, if not the best pitcher in college baseball,” Johnson said. “Riley and Chase has have been the two best performers from October 10 (the start of fall practice) until this last weekend’s intersquads (games).

“In my chair, this thing (selecting a starting rotation) comes down to trust. Do I trust you to be yourself, focus on your training and execute?”

Skenes, a right-hander, was 11-4 in two seasons at Air Force with 11 saves, a 2.73 earned run average, 126 strikeouts and 39 walks. He was a reliever as a freshman and a starter last year as a sophomore.

The intensity he brings to the mound hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“When you’re in the (batters box), no matter how many pitches you’re in there, he looks mad,” said LSU junior first baseman Tre Morgan, who recalled then-Air Force freshman hurler Skenes striking out then-freshman Morgan in the ninth inning of the second college game for both players in 2021. “It was three pitches, dude, I didn’t even see them.”

Cooper, a lefty who transferred to LSU last season from Arizona where Johnson previously coached, was 4-3 a year ago with a 4.20 ERA in 40.2 innings.

“Basically my whole life I’d been a starter,” Cooper said. “These last two years is the first time I’ve ever been a reliever, so that was really new to me and I was getting used to it.

“It’s kind of weird (returning to the starting rotation). Like tomorrow (Friday), I have the mindset I’m pitching, even though I’m not.”

Shores, from Odessa (Texas) Lee High, had a high school career record of 18-2 with 211 strikeouts in 142 innings. He was chosen by Perfect Game as the No. 1 ranked right-handed pitcher in Texas for the Class of 2022.

At 6-8 and 250 pounds, he cuts an imposing figure on the mound. His two-seam fastball almost touches 100 miles per hour and he mixes with sliders and change-ups.

“He’s a special dude,” Johnson said of Shores. “His poise and competitiveness or far beyond his years. He’s ready.”

Johnson has plenty of choices for middle reliever and closers, yet it’s likely junior righties Ty Floyd and Bryce Collins are first in line for those roles respectively.

Five of LSU’s position starters are set including Morgan, national preseason Player of the Year junior centerfielder Dylan Crews, North Carolina State transfer sophomore third baseman Tommy White, junior shortstop Jordan Thompson and true freshman right fielder Paxton Kling.

The fact Johnson has numerous candidates at the undecided starting spots – left field, catcher, second base and designed hitter – is a testimony to the depth and versatility of a team unanimously ranked No. 1 in the preseason.

“We’re not trying things out, we’re doing things in the context of winning that day,” Johnson said of using different lineups. “There’s more than nine good position players and there’s more than three good pitchers.

“Guys are going to be put in spots. The goal is to have success and then we figure out what our best team is while we’re doing that.”

Western Michigan, 18-36 overall and 15-24 in Mid-American Conference last season, has been selected by league coaches to finish seventh in the league this season.

Right-hander Brady Miller, who was redshirted last year, will start Friday’s opener for the Broncos. Two seasons ago, he was 1-9 with a 9.07 ERA.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Dylan Nevar, the MAC’s 2022 Freshman of the Year who was named a freshman All-American, leads a list of WMU returnees. Last season he hit .325 and led the Broncos in doubles (20), homers (11) and slugging percentage (.614).

Also back for the Broncos is senior infielder Jimmy Allen, who closed last season with a 20-game hitting streak (tied for third longest in school history) and a 27-game on-base streak.



