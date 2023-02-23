If there’s one thing LSU players quickly learn about Tigers’ second-year head baseball coach Jay Johnson, it's he’s not a rah-rah guy.

He’s all about preparation, simplifying processes at the plate, on the mound and in the field for his players and finding a consistent formula they can relate to daily.

“We have a roadmap for winning games,” said Johnson, whose No. 1 nationally ranked Tigers take their 4-0 start to this weekend’s Round Rock (Texas) Classic where they’ll play three games in three days starting with Kansas State at 2 p.m. Friday.

“We want to take professional at-bats. We don’t want to swing at bad pitches, we want to crush mistakes, we really battle with two strikes, and we want to move the ball forward with runners in scoring position.

“We want to be good from the mound as far as attacking the strike zone and then finishing hitters off when we have the count in our favor. And then playing great defense to support the pitching staff.”

While LSU often lived up to its offensive end of the deal last season when the Tigers were 40-21 overall, LSU’s lack of starting pitching and terrible fielding kept Johnson’s team from advancing past the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional.

But after the Tigers’ 2023 season-opening series sweep last weekend over Western Michigan and an 18-4 seven-inning run rule win over Southern Tuesday afternoon, it’s evident Johnson having a full year to establish recruiting relationships and land the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class is giving him lineup options he didn’t have a year ago.

Last season for Johnson was more about putting band-aids on different problems from weekend to weekend to squeeze out wins, often using four or more relievers because the starting pitching was so spotty.

This season, armed with five acquisitions from the transfer portal including three pitchers and a freshman class which has already three starting position players and a pitching rotation starter, Johnson has the talent and depth he can use for specific situations.

He has a team so deep that returnee Gavin Dugas, who didn’t crack into LSU’s starting lineup in the opener, leads the team batting .700 with two homers and three RBI.

Dugas has started the last three games at second base after Johnson shifted opening game starting second baseman Ben Nippolt to third base when starting first baseman Tommy White hurt his shoulder in the first inning of the first WMU game.

White, a North Carolina State transfer who hit an NCAA single season freshman record 27 homers last season, still figures to be a huge part of LSU’s offense. Yet when he unexpectedly got hurt, the Tigers never missed him because of Dugas.

Dugas, a graduate student who has had new life breathed into his life by an off-season surgery that corrected his left eye (“I was almost blind in it,” he said), is grateful to contribute to such a talented team.

“It’s going to take a lot this year to be successful,” Dugas said. “You’ve got to be able to win one-run games, you’ve got to be able to pitch and hit. When one thing is not working, the other thing has to pick it up.”

Or even if a player goes cold at the plate, like junior Tre’ Morgan going 0 for 7 in the opening series vs. WMU. True freshmen designated hitter Jared Jones and catcher Brady Neal stepped in and combined to hit .538 (7 for 13), score 7 runs and contribute 5 RBI.

“Every time he’s about to swing, your heart tenses up because he’s just that strong,” Morgan said of Jones. "He’s one of the strongest people I’ve ever met.

“When you see Jared and (true freshman) Ethan Frey walk into the locker room, I’m like `Dude, that’s not how I looked when I walked in (as a freshman).’”

The Tigers have a .333 batting average with four players hitting better than .400 --- Dugas, Jones (.600, 1 homer, 6 RBI), left fielder Brayden Jobert (.444, 1 homer, 3 RBI) and center fielder Dylan Crews (.400, 1 homer, 2 RBI).

LSU's pitching staff has a 2.38 earned run average. Starters Paul Skeens (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 6 IP, 3 hits allowed, 0 earned runs, 1 BB, 10 SO) and Riley Cooper (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5,1 IP, 0 hits, 0 earned runs, 2 BB, 7 SO) and relievers Christian Little (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 5.2 IP, 1 hit allowed, 0 earned runs, 1 BB, 9 SO) and Ty Floyd (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 0 hits allowed, 0 earned runs, 0 BB, 4 SO) all have yet to allow an earned run.

LSU’s trip to Round Rock, a suburb of Austin, excites Johnson because it’s a step up in competition. After the games against Kansas State on Friday, Iowa on Saturday and Sam Houston State on Sunday, the Tigers will hang around to play a true road game Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in Austin vs. Texas, which will be a new member in the SEC in the 2024 season.

“It’s going to be important for our team,” Johnson said of LSU’s first four games away from Alex Box Stadium. “We’ll be challenged. We’ll be tested.”

After the four-game Austin-area swing, LSU returns home for nine straight home games before opening SEC play with a three-game series at Texas A&M starting March 17.

Next weekend in Alex Box, LSU plays Butler on Friday at 6:30, then Central Connecticut on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. before playing Butler again a day later on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Here’s a look at LSU’s Round Rock Classic opponents. All games will be televised by D1 baseball through pay-per-view subscription service that costs $9.95 for a single day pass or $24.99 for the entire weekend.

The LSU Round Rock games can also be heard on the LSU Sports Network on 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge and on www.lsusports.net/live.

Vs. Kansas State (4-1), Friday 2:30 p.m.

Last game: Wednesday night lost 4-3 at Lamar.

K-State all-time series vs. LSU: LSU leads 11-8 as the teams first played in 1967. In their last meeting in 2001, the Tigers won two of three games over KSU in a season-opening series in Baton Rouge. The Wildcats won the opener 9-8 (LSU’s last loss in a season opener) before LSU responded with 4-0 and 14-8 victories.

Starting pitchers: LSU's Paul Skenes (1-0, 0.00, ERA, 6.0 IP, 1 BB, 12 SO) vs. KSU's Owen Boerema (0-0, 15.00 ERA, 3.0 IP, 3 BB 4 SO).

K-State hitting: The Wildcats have a batting average of .287 and have= 18 extra base hits (7 doubles, 11 home runs tied for 6th nationally). Center fielder Brandon Johnson has a team-leading .400 batting average. Left fielder Cole Johnson, who’s hitting just .217, tops the Wildcats with 3 home runs and 11 RBI (tied for 8th nationally).

K-State pitching: K-State’s pitching staff has a 4.91 ERA. Starters German Fajardo (0-1, 6.00 ERA, 6 IP, 11 hits allowed, 4 earned runs, 4 BB, 4 SO), Dalton Beck (0-0, 15.00 ERA, 2 IP, 2 hits allowed, 2 earned runs, 2 BB, 1 SO), Owen Boerema (0-0, 3.00, 3 IP, 5 hits allowed, 5 earned runs, 3 BB, 4 SO) and Jackson Wentworth (0-0, 18.00 ERA, 2 IP, 5 hits allowed, 4 earned runs, 0 BB, 2 SO) have a combined ERA of 10.38.

None of the K-State starters lasted more than 3 innings.

Vs. Iowa (3-0), Saturday 12 noon

Last game and first game in Round Rock: Sunday at home beat Quinnipiac, 10-0 in 8 innings; Friday vs. Sam Houston at 6 p.m.

Iowa all-time series vs. LSU: Iowa leads 2-3-2 as the teams first played in 1925. In their last meeting in 1947, the Tigers tied the Hawkeyes 6-6 and then lost 6-1 in a two-game series in Baton Rouge.

Starting pitchers: LSU has yet to announce, Iowa will likely throw Brody Brecht.

Iowa hitting: The Hawkeyes have a batting average of .306 with 13 extra base hits (9 doubles, four homers). Right fielder Brendan Frazier has a team-leading .667 batting average with 5 RBI. CF Kyle Huckstorf is hitting .455 with a homer and 6 RBI. First baseman Brennen Dorighi is hitting .400 with a homer and 2 RBI.

Iowa pitching: Iowa’s pitching staff has an 0.96 ERA. Starters Ty Langenberg (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 5 IP, 5 hits allowed, 2 earned runs, 2 BB, 6 SO), Brody Brecht (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 5 IP, no hits allowed, no earned runs, 0 BB, 10 SO) and Marcus Morgan (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 4 IP, 3 hits allowed, 0 earned runs, no BB, 1 SO) have a combined ERA of 1.29.

Vs. Sam Houston State (4-1), Sunday 4 p.m.

Last game and first two games in Round Rock: Wednesday lost 3-1 at Rice, Friday vs. Iowa at 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Kansas State at 4 p.m.

Sam Houston State all-time series vs. LSU: LSU leads 1-0. The Tigers beat the Bearkats 8-5 in the 2013 NCAA Regional with LSU starting pitcher Aaron Nola improving his record to 11-0.

Starting pitchers: LSU and Sam Houston State have yet to announce.

Sam Houston State hitting: The Bearkats (prior to Wednesday’s loss at Rice) had a team-batting average of .350 with 18 extra base hits (7 doubles, 2 triples, 9 homers). First baseman Tyler Davis has a team-leading 553 batting average with 4 RBI. LF Lane Brewster is hitting .313 with 3 homers and 9 RBI. RF Chadwick Clayton is hitting .385 with 3 homers and 5 RBI.

Sam Houston State pitching: Sam Houston State’s pitching staff has a 5.75 ERA. Starters Coltin Atkinson (0-0, 3.60 ERA, 5 IP, 4 hits allowed, 2 earned runs, 2 BB, 4 SO), Steven Beard (0-1, 18.00 ERA, 3 IP, 7 hits allowed, 6 earned runs, 1 BB, 3 SO), Logan Hewitt (1-0, 3.00, 6 IP, 4 hits allowed, 2 earned runs, 1 BB, 6 SO) and Gavi Coldrion (0-0, 12.46, 5 IP, 8 hits allowed, 6 earned runs, 2 BB, 3 SO) have a combined ERA of 7.58.



