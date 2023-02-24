LSU pitchers Paul Skenes and Ty Floyd combined for a four-hitter and 16 strikeouts and a Tigers’ four-run seventh inning broke open a tight game for a 7-3 victory over the Wildcats Friday in the Round Rock (Texas) Classic.

No. 1 ranked LSU (5-0) had six of its game-total 10 hits in the sixth and seventh innings when it scored six runs off KSU reliever Ty Ruhl.

For the first five innings, runs were at a premium on a cold, windy day. Starting pitchers Paul Skenes of LSU and KSU’s Owen Boerema were unhittable after they each survived a shaky early inning.

After allowing two hits and a run in his 34-pitch first inning, Skenes blanked the Wildcats the rest of the way as he struck out 11 in six innings.

“I thought the pitching was the story of today, and I was really pleased with both Paul and Ty Floyd.," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "Ty came in and did a great job over the last three innings.”

Floyd struck out five and allowing two hits including a two-out solo homer in the top of the seventh by KSU’s Roberto Pena that cut LSU’s lead to 3-2.

It was the Tigers’ cue in the bottom of the inning to string together four hits including RBI singles by second baseman Gavin Dugas and centerfielder Dylan Crews and a two-RBI double by first baseman Jared Jones.

The top five hitters in LSU's batting order -- leadoff hitter Dugas, followed by Crews, designated hitter Toomy White, Jones and first baseman Tre' Morgan -- combined for seven hits, five runs and five RBI.

KSU (4-2) took a 1-0 lead off a walk and two singles, the latter an RBI base hit by KSU third baseman Kaelea Culpepper.

Skenes wiggled out of trouble with consecutive strikeouts and struck two batters in each of the next four of five innings. He retired 12 straight batters before being pulled at the end of the sixth inning.

“I had some adversity early,” Skenes said. ”Ultimately, finding my change-up, finding my slider and having four-seam fastball command today was the difference. From the second through the sixth inning, I couldn’t have asked for anything more from an outing.”

LSU tied the game at 1-1 in the second inning. Morgan, shortstop Jordan Thompson and catcher Brady Neal stroked consecutive singles with Neal’s hit scoring Morgan.

But the Tigers couldn’t inflict more damage with Boerema getting three straight outs, then retired the next seven batters including five straight strikeouts at one point.

He was immediately removed from the game with one out in the fifth when his second pitch hit Tigers’ third baseman Ben Nippolt.

Nippolt, LSU’s first base runner since the second inning, was thrown out attempting to steal. KSU reliever Ruhl induced LSU second baseman Dugas into an inning fly out to center field.

Ruhl fell apart in the LSU sixth when Crews and White opened the inning for the Tigers with consecutive singles.

After Jones struck out, Crews and White advanced to third and second base on a Ruhl balk and then a Ruhl wild pitch scored Crews for a 2-1 LSU leas and White moved to third.

It set the stage for White sliding home for a 3-1 Tigers’ edge on Morgan’s ground ball to first base. But that’s where LSU’s inning ended.

White returned to the LSU starting lineup as a designated hitter instead of third base where he started the season-opener last Friday when he injured his shoulder.

Johnson wanted White back in action, but had to protect White's shoulder injury. So White took Jones' usual designated hitter spot, Jones started at first base and Morgan moved from first to left field.

Johnson probably held his breath in the KSU seventh when Morgan ran full speed into outfield wall in hot pursuit trying to field Pena's home run. It took Morgan a few moments to shake it off.

LSU plays again Saturday at 12 noon vs. Iowa.