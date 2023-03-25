LSU pitchers Ty Floyd and Garrett Edwards combined for a three-hitter and the Tigers’ bats hammered three Arkansas pitchers for 16 hits including a trio of home runs in a 12-2 SEC victory called after seven innings because of the 10-run rule Saturday afternoon in Alex Box Stadium.

The first game of a doubleheader evened the three-game series at 1-1. The deciding third game between the No. 1 Tigers (20-3 overall, 3-2 SEC) and the No. 5 Razorbacks (20-3, 4-1 SEC) is set for 6:30 p.m.

Floyd (4-0) gave up a two-run first-inning homer on his 13th pitch of the game to Arkansas left fielder Jared Wegner. But the Hogs managed just two hits the rest of the way off Floyd until he was replaced by Edwards with one out in the Arkansas seventh.

Floyd struck out seven and walked two. Edwards struck out both batters he faced in the seventh.

LSU regained the lead for good with a four-run second inning that featured a shortstop Jordan Thompson RBI double and a two-run homer by second baseman Gavin Dugas that was immediately followed by left fielder Tre’ Morgan’s solo homer.

The Tigers extended their lead to 5-1 in the third on a right fielder Josh Pearson RBI triple. Center fielder Dylan Crews leadoff solo homer accouted for the first of two LSU runs in the fifth.

A pair of sacrifice fly RBIs by Tigers’ third baseman Tommy White and first baseman Cade Beloso expanded LSU’s cushion to 9-1 through six innings.

LSU tracked down the run-rule win with three runs on four hits in the seventh. Pinch-hitter Brayden Jobert’s walk-off RBI sacrifice fly scored catcher Alex Milazzo with the game-ending run.

Five Tigers had multiple hits including Morgan, Crews and Thompson with three each and two runs scored each.

Dugas, Morgan and Crews each had two RBI.



