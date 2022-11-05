LSU had already battled through and bounced back from every big Alabama play and controversial officiating call for four quarters Saturday.

And when the No. 6 Crimson Tide tumbled its way ahead in overtime, the No. 10 Tigers had not only one more answer — but a little dramatic lagniappe.

Junior quarterback Jayden Daniels danced and dashed his way 25 yards to the end zone on first down, then rolled out to find freshman tight end Mason Taylor for the walk-off two-point spark to a powder keg of celebration.

Fireworks launched from the north end of Tiger Stadium and fans immediately flooded the field as LSU upended Alabama, 32-31, in its first home win in the series since 2010.

