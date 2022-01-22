No. 13 LSU suffers third straight loss, falls to No. 24 Tennessee

If you watched LSU’s seven-point home loss to Arkansas a week ago and then saw the Tigers’ three-point Wednesday night defeat at Alabama, there was really no need to waste your time Saturday afternoon witnessing the Bayou Bengals go through similar motions at Tennessee in a third straight loss.

No. 13 ranked (not for long) LSU never led and was held to its lowest point total of the season in a 65-50 loss to the 24th ranked Volunteers before a season-high UT home crowd of 21,061 in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Tigers followed their tried-and-true path that has produced this trio of consecutive losses, the longest losing streak for fifth-year LSU coach Will Wade since his first season.

They staggered out of the starting gate missing their first seven shots and trailed 14-0. It was followed with a burst of common sense, ball movement and one for all and all for one team play that cut the Tennessee lead to 25-24 with 1:11 left in the first half.

Then after trailing 29-24 at halftime, LSU (15-4 overall, 3-4 SEC) clanked 10 of its first 12 second-half shots including four 3-point attempts, not a prudent decision by a team ranked 218th among Division 1 teams in 3-point percentage.

There were the usual fouls and turnovers as the Tigers matched their fouls committed average (22) in SEC games and almost equaled their league turnover average (15).

“This was as poorly as we’ve played all season,” said a subdued Wade afterwards. “We looked tired. We looked slow.

“Give Tennessee credit. They were aggressive, we couldn’t get in our offense easily. We just didn’t work hard enough to get the ball to the spots that we wanted. We took a bunch of jump shots and we couldn’t make things interesting because we couldn’t get our legs under us.”

Senior starting forward Darius Days returned to action after spraining his ankle in the loss at Alabama. But he looked rusty and tentative, scoring just 5 points on 2 of 10 field goal shooting including 1 of 7 3-pointers. He appeared to re-injure the ankle but he returned to finish the game.

Also, Tigers’ starting point Xavier Pinson missed his third straight game with a sprained knee. The result was LSU again eroding into a stagnant cesspool of one-on-one offense, as evidenced by its 21 field goals to 10 assists ratio.

“We don’t swing the ball enough, we don’t do a lot of cutting, we don’t play with a pace,” said LSU freshman guard Brandon Murray, who scored 15 points. “When we get down (on the scoreboard), we just look like we try to do everything on our own. We were playing more as a team before now.”

That would have been during LSU’s back-to-back home wins over Kentucky (65-60 on Jan. 4) and over Tennessee (79-67 on Jan. 8).

In that win over the Vols, LSU had its blink-and-you’ll-miss-it offensive bursts of 7-0 in 50 seconds, 11-0 in 90 seconds and finally 4-0 in 35 seconds to start an 8-1 closing sprint to seal the win.

Saturday’s re-match started with Tennessee (13-5, 4-3), hitting a barrage of 3-pointers, led by guard Santiago Vescovi’s 16 points including 5 3-pointers. Physical Vols’ center Uros Plavsic had 12 points and 6 rebounds and set the tone early with his physical play.

“We lost at their place, so we knew what they were going to bring to our place,” Plavsic said of the Tigers. “We were just ready to play from the top.”

And LSU wasn’t, which Wade must change Wednesday night when Texas A&M visits the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Aggies (15-4, 4-2) are one of the league’s surprise teams, despite a current two-game losing streak including a 76-73 overtime loss at Arkansas Saturday.

It’s still undetermined whether Pinson will be available to face the Aggies. Regardless whether he plays or not, Wade said it’s time to shake up his offense.

“I’ve given our guys too much freedom and we’re obviously not doing what we need to do with that freedom,” Wade said. “So, I’ve got to take back a little more control over everything.”

Wade also said he’s going to make changes in personnel and offensive play calls.

If there’s a personnel change, it may be that Wade may finally promote sophomore reserve forward Tari Eason to the starting lineup. Eason averages a team-leading 16 points and 7.1 rebounds in 24.2 minutes off the bench.

Wade was asked a couple of weeks ago about moving Eason to the starting lineup.

“Why should I?” Wade said. “We’ve been winning. Why change it?”

Now, his struggling team has given him a reason.