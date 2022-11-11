When you win your season-opener by 75 points, you really have to nitpick to find things to improve.

That’s never a problem for second-year LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey. After all, she hasn’t won 659 games in 23 years as a head coach and three national titles by being content with status quo.

The 14th ranked Lady Tigers, after hammering Bellarmine 125-50 setting a school record for most points in a game, figure to do the same tonight at 7 in the PMAC vs Mississippi Valley State (0-1).

The Devilettes, picked in the preseason to finish last in the SWAC, lost their opener Wednesday by 57 points in a 104-47 embarrassment at Mississippi State.

Despite the fact Bellarmine shot just 26.3 percent of the field including 22.2 percent in 3-pointers vs. the Tigers, and also committed 31 turnovers leading to 43 points, Mulkey wasn’t satisfied with her team’s defense.

“We have to continue to get better defensively,” Mulkey said. “I’m not looking at the score. I’m looking at our team, individual players, things from stopping them from penetrating them so much with the ball in their hands, talking on defense. A couple of times in transition defense, we didn’t pick up people.

The Tigers again figure to start freshman guard Flau’jae Johnson, grad student guard Jasmin Carson from West Virginia, fifth-year senior guard Alexis Morris, grad student forward LaDazhia Williams of Missouri and sophomore transfer forward Angel Reese of Maryland.

“I’ve got 8-9 in the rotation and it doesn’t matter who starts,” Mulkey said. “The three main people are going to be Angel Reese, Alexis Morris and LaDazhia (Williams). They have the most experience and a lot of talent. You’ve got youth around them, and transfers. You just want to play, get relevant minutes.”

LSU’s starters scored 86 of he Tigers’ win over Bellarmine.

Reese scored a career-high 31 points, the most points by an LSU player in her debut ever. She also had 13 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks and 2 assists.