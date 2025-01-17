No. 2 LSU Gymnastics tops No. 7 Florida, 197.550-197.450

(Photo by LSU Sports)

The No. 2 LSU Tigers Gymnastics team has started the 2025 season hot. They took down Iowa State in their season opener before placing second in the Sprouts Farmers Collegiate Quad which features three top-six opponents in No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah and No. 6 Cal. After their trip to Oklahoma city, the Tigers returned to the PMAC to kick off their SEC schedule with a battle against No. 7 Florida. The Gators made the NCAA Championships last year - which LSU won - and placed fourth. It was an electric atmosphere in the PMAC tonight, and after LSU took a commanding lead in the first rotation, the Gators couldn't find a way to comeback despite a late push and fell to the Tigers, 197.550-197.450. True freshman Lexi Zeiss got the night started with a 9.775 after landing slightly over the line on her vault, but no worries, 2024 Paris Olympian Aleah Finnegan followed her up with a 9.950. After Chase Brock put up a score of 9.825, the Tigers second true freshman who performs on vault also struggled with her landing and earned a 9.725, meaning Zeiss' 9.775 would count towards their final score. Luckily when LSU needed two big scores, Amari Drayton and freshman phenom Kailin Chio delivered with a 9.875 and 9.925 respectively. On the other side of the floor, the Gators struggled on the bars, counting just one score better than 9.825 - a 9.850 from their All-Star gymnast, Leanne Wong. They earned a team score of 49.025.

LSU Vault Scores Gymnast Score Lexi Zeiss 9.775 Aleah Finnegan 9.950 Chase Brock 9.825 Kaliya Lincoln 9.725 Amari Drayton 9.875 Kailin Chio 9.925 Total 49.350

After vault, the Tigers moved to the uneven bars for their second event of the night. True freshman Lexi Zeiss once again led things off for the Tigers, scoring a 9.825, which matched her career-high. Ashley Cowan went right after and matched her score. Alexis Jeffery went third on bars and set the PMAC on fire with a 9.900. Unfortunately, Kailin Chio made her first real mistake in college and fell on her bar routine to earn a 9.225. After a 9.825 from Aleah Finnegan, Konnor McClain put together a near-flawless routine and wrapped the rotation up with a 9.925 to give the Tigers a team score of 49.300. Florida did much better on vault than bars, earning a 49.450 and cutting into the Tigers lead, 98.650-98.475.

LSU Bars Score *Ties or set season-high Gymnast Score Lexi Zeiss 9.825* Ashley Cowan 9.825 Alexis Jeffrey 9.900* Kailin Chio 9.225 Aleah Finnegan 9.825 Konnor McClain 9.925 Total 49.300

The Tigers moved to the balance beam for their third rotation of the night and like she has done so many times in the past, Sierra Ballard led off. Their fire starter certainly lit the crowd up, earning a 9.875. In her first action of the year, Kylie Coen, who Jay Clark told us would've been in the beam lineup all year if she was healthy, put together such a smooth and beautiful routine, you never would've been able to tell she hadn't performed at the college level before. She earned a 9.875 for her efforts, which is a great sign for her future on the event. After Kailin Chio and Konnor McClain made the PMAC erupt with a 9.925 and 9.900, LSU's All-World gymnast Haleigh Bryant, in just her second event of the season, earned a team-high 9.950 after a 9.750 last week on beam. The Gators dominated on floor, earning a 49.500, but the Tigers posted by far their best beam score of the season with a 49.525 to counter. They held a 148.175-147.975 lead going into the final rotation.

LSU Beam Score Gymnast Score Sierra Ballard 9.875 Kylie Coen 9.875 Kailin Chio 9.925 Konnor McClain 9.900 Haleigh Bryant 9.950 Aleah Finnegan 9.775 Total 49.525

With a .200 lead in hand, the Tigers moved to one of their strongest events: floor. It's hard to beat LSU in general, but when you come into a packed PMAC and trail going into the final rotation, it's nearly impossible. Florida tried their best though, putting three 9.900+ on the board in their first four routines. By the time the Gators finished their rotation, they were up 197.450-197.400 on the Tigers. Unfortunately for them, Haleigh Bryant was yet to go and all she needed to do was score a 9.800 or better to secure the victory...And she delivered with a 9.900. I can't forget to mention that just before Bryant's routine, Aleah Finnegan came in huge for the Tigers with a 9.950 to put them in position to win.

LSU Floor Scores Gymnast Score Sierra Ballard 9.825 Olivia Dunne 9.875 Amari Drayton 9.750 Kailin Chio 9.825 Aleah Finnegan 9.950 Haleigh Bryant 9.900 Total 49.375

Florida tried their best to come back and and beat the Tigers in the PMAC, but they fell just short. Here were the final scores from tonight's meet: