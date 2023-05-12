From Gavin Dugas’ leadoff first-inning solo homer to starting pitcher Paul Skenes’ striking out Mississippi State’s first six batters, No. 2 LSU showed up with the Eye of the Tiger Friday night in Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers hit three homers in the first two innings and Skenes struck out 13 in LSU’s 12-1 seven-inning run-rule victory over the West Division’s co-last place team in an SEC series opener before a crowd of 12,304.

Third baseman Tommy White’s two-out two-run walk-off homer in LSU’s four-run seventh provided the Tigers (39-10 overall, 17-7 SEC) with their 14th run-rule win of the season. MSU fell to 24-24 and 6-19 in the West.

LSU’s bats banged 14 hits off three MSU hurlers on a pitching staff ranked last in the SEC in earned run average. Five Tigers had multiple hits. Every player in the lineup either had a hit or an RBI or scored a run,

"Offensively, we had a good night all the way through the order with a lot of guys contributing," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said.

White, college baseball’s RBI leader with 82 and counting, went 3 for 5 with three RBI. Dugas scored four runs after going 4 for 4 with a single and double to go along with the solo homer he launched on Mississippi State starter Evan Siary’s first pitch of the game.

Left fielder Tre' Morgan was 2 of 4 with three RBI, scoring two runs and making a catch just before running into the left field fence to start a double play that ended Mississippi State's brief sign of life in the top of the seventh.

"Dugas has played through some pain and injuries and it looks like he's getting his body back," Johnson said. "The bat speed is there. It looks like he's seeing the ball.

"In the last five games, Tre' is playing about as good as he probably ever has and that's a big lift for our team. He's leaving it all out on the field.

Siary gave up back-to-back homers in LSU’s four-run second inning, highlighted by right fielder Brayden Jobert’s two-run dinger immediately followed by shortstop Jordan Thompson’s solo shot.

Skenes, who improved to 10-1, threw a three-hitter. The only run he allowed was MSU catcher Ross Highfill’s solo homer to lead off the seventh.

"Paul was exceptional on the mound," Johnson said. "I can't take it for granted but it's amazing to watch him do what he does and execute the way he does every time he goes out there."

As college baseball strikeout leader with 152 in 79.2 innings, Skenes moved into sixth place on LSU's list for most strikeouts in a season. He also tossed his first complete game of the year.

"I want to go as deep into games as possible," said Skenes, who struck out multiple batters in the first four innings and finished throwing 61 of 95 pitches for strikes. "I want us to use as few as bullpen pitchers as possible."

Mississippi State's Chris Lemonis, like the eight other SEC head coaches whose teams have battled Skenes this season, was suitably impressed.

"Their guy pitched great," Lemonis said. "That’s one of the better guys I’ve seen in my career. They’re good, especially with Skenes on the mound. Maybe the best team in the country when he’s pitching. But they've got other good arms we’ll see over the weekend."

Saturday’s game 2 is set for 6 p.m. LSU will start Ty Floyd (6-0, 4.86 ERA) on the mound vs. MSU's Cade Smith (1-2, 5.62 ERA) as the Tigers attempt to win their seventh SEC series of the season.

LSU is a half-game behind Arkansas for first place in the SEC and the West Division.