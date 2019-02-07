It seems that LSU’s basketball team has found a comfortable identity.

Fall behind by double digits in the second half, allow layup after layup, manage a few consecutive stops late, hit just a handful of 3-pointers and somehow record a victory.

Freshman forward Naz Reid bounced in a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left in overtime and the No. 21 Tigers survived one last Mississippi State shot to escape Starkville with a 92-88 road victory Wednesday night.

Reid, guard Tremont Waters and center Kavell Bigby-Williams carried LSU (18-4 overall, 8-1 SEC) down the stretch of regulation play and in overtime. That trio scored 30 of the Tigers’ last 33 points the game’s final 14:15.

Reid notched a career-high 29 points, including seven of LSU’s nine overtime points. Waters had 26 points, four assists, five steals and four rebounds. Bigby-Williams added 14 points on 6-of-6 field goals and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds.

“Naz and Tre played tremendous down the stretch, especially since they both had four fouls, with Tre getting his fourth foul with 5:45 left in regulation,” said LSU coach Will Wade, whose team bounced back from Saturday’s one-point home loss to Arkansas. “Kavell did a great job of affecting shots and he did a phenomenal job on the glass.”

“This was as good a win as we’ve had this year. We needed this. It was a big-time win.”

A 17-0 State run midway through the first half gave the Bulldogs’ control. LSU managed to work its way back to a 29-29 tie with 3:44 left in the first half, but State hit its last seven shots before intermission and led 42-38 at the break.

In the second half, both teams got in a scoring rhythm. At one point inside the last 10 minutes, both teams combined to score on 16 straight possessions.

Eleven of Mississippi State’s second half field goals came in the paint, including eight layups. Most of those were by senior guard Quinndary Weatherspoon, who led the Bulldogs with 27 points.

Finally in overtime, LSU shut off State’s driving lanes.

“We had a hard time stopping Weatherspoon,” Wade said. “We finally quit letting him get to the rim and we forced him to shoot a few jump shots.”

It also helped that Reid came alive. He was missing in action in the first half, producing a mere four points and two rebounds.

Apparently, a fiery Wade halftime speech lit a fire under Reid, who scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the second half before adding the rest of his points in overtime.

“To put it mildly, we challenged the guys at halftime,” Wade said. “I was as upset as I’ve been all year. I didn’t think we played with any toughness in the first half. We got punked on the glass a few times.

“But Naz played a phenomenal second half. That’s as good a second half as you’ll see.”

The Tigers, thanks to shooting 60.6 from the field in the second half and overtime, ended up 54.7 percent for the game. They accomplished it despite make only 3-of-11 3s and two of them belonged to Reid, including LSU’s last basket which hit the left front of the rim, bounced up and somehow flopped through the net as all of Humphrey Coliseum simultaneously sighed.

As did Mississippi State coach Ben Howland, whose team dropped to 16-6 overall and 4-5 in the SEC.

"That was a gut-wrenching loss against a very good team," Howland said. "Credit their guys. Naz Reid was fantastic, he had a phenomenal second half.They really did a good job of getting him the ball. Waters was obviously fantastic."

LSU returns home Saturday for a 1 p.m. game against Auburn. The 16-6 (5-4 SEC) Tigers of coach Bruce Pearl have a three-game win streak including Tuesday night’s 76-62 home victory over Florida.