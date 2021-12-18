No. 22 LSU women cruise past Bradley behind Faustine Aifuwa double-double

The No. 22 LSU Women’s Basketball team won its eighth consecutive game Saturday in the PMAC, cruising to a 77-51 win over the Bradley Braves.

LSU used tempo and aggressive paint play to go on a 13-0 run to begin the contest. The Tigers never looked back and extended their advantage as they led by as many as 38 in the first half.

Faustine Aifuwa recorded her first double-double of the season as she posted 14 points, 10 rebounds, and one assist. Alexis Morris and Jailin Cherry each had 17 and 10 points for the Tigers, respectfully, as Morris led the Tigers in scoring. Autumn Newby scored four points and grabbed ten rebounds while having a team-high plus/minus of +40. Sarah Shemasti finished the game with a career-high eight boards. Four Tigers finished in double figures (Aifuwa, Pointer, Morris, Payne).

LSU followed up their stellar defensive performances from the prior two games by holding the Braves to just 51 total points off of 33-percent shooting from the field. The Tigers also forced the Braves to commit 27 turnovers.

Caroline Waite led Bradley with 14 points. Gabi Haack, who entered the game averaging 17.7 points per game, was held to nine points, four rebounds, and two assists.

The Tigers will leave immediately following the game for the West Palm Beach Invitational where they will take on Clemson on Monday and Texas Tech on Tuesday. Both games can be streamed on FloHoops.