The LSU Tigers, ranked No. 23 in the AP poll, take its 2019-20 show on the road for a Wednesday night encounter with VCU at the sold-out Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

The game, set for a 5 p.m. CT tip, will be telecast on ESPN2 with Tom Hart and Chris Spatola on the call. The radio broadcast will be available for affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with Chris Blair and former head coach John Brady courtside. Because of The Ed Orgeron show at 7 p.m. CT, the game will be broadcast in Baton Rouge on Guaranty Media affiliate 100.7 FM The Tiger.

Live streaming of the broadcast is available at LSUsports.net/live, SiriusXM (Sirius 133, XM 191, Internet 961), TuneIn and Radio.com.

The Tigers are 1-0 after an 88-79 win over MAC favorite Bowling Green last Friday, while VCU has won two at home to open the season, defeated St. Francis (PA), 72-58, and North Texas, 59-56.

Five LSU players were in double figures with Emmitt Williams and Javonte Smart getting 21 each, Skylar Mays 18, Darius Days 13 and Trendon Watford 10. The Tigers shot 47.4 percent for the game with seven treys and 79.4 percent from the free throw line (27-34).

Through two games, for VCU De'Riante Jenkins is the leading scoring at 14.0 points a game, while Marcus Evans averages 12.5 points. Marcus Santos-Silva is shooting 64.3 percent from the field in two games averaging 12.0 points and 12.5 rebounds.

Coach Will Wade of course knows the Siegel Center well, having served as an assistant for four years when Shaka Smart was head coach and later two years as head coach before becoming the LSU head coach in March 2017.

This is the first in a home-and-home series with VCU as part of Wade's leaving to come to LSU.

LSU has won nine straight road games dating back to last year when it won every SEC road game. The Tigers are tied for the second longest road winning streak in the country.

The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge after this game for two games on Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. with Nicholls and Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. with UMBC.