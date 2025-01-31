No. 3 LSU Gymnastics sets season-high, knocks off No. 9 Missouri

(Photo by Associated Press)

The LSU Gymnastics team hosted the No. 9 Missouri Tigers in the PMAC on Friday night. Fresh off a loss to Arkansas last week, the Tigers looked to get back in the win column with a big meet tonight. The Tigers started the night on vault and KJ Johnson, who's missed the last three meets with an injury, got her first action since the Tigers' opening meet in the leadoff spot. After absolutely drilling her routine twice in warmups, Johnson stuck it again in her first vault in nearly a month, earning a 9.900. Chase Brock then followed her up with a 9.925 to get the night started on the right foot for the Tigers. The Tigers kept on rolling on vault with Aleah Finnegan and Kaliya Lincoln both posting a 9.925. After a 9.750 from Amari Drayton, Kailin Chio anchored with a 9.875 to give LSU a 49.550 on vault, which matched the highest vault score by any team (Florida) this season. Missouri kicked their night off with a 49.350 on bars, which put them down .200 early.

LSU Vault Scores Gymnast Score KJ Johnson 9.900 Chase Brock 9.925 Aleah Finnegan 9.925 Kaliya Lincoln 9.925 Amari Drayton 9.750 Kailin Chio 9.875 Total 49.550

After their amazing start on vault, LSU moved to the uneven bars for their second rotation of the night. Like she's done all year long, true freshman Lexi Zeiss led things off on bars. She stuck her landing and earned a 9.850 to kick off the rotation before Ashley Cowan matched her score in the two spot. Alexis Jeffrey went third on bars, and after a near-flawless routine, she set a season-high with a 9.925. LSU's All-World freshman Kailin Chio followed her up with another stunning routine, which received another 9.925 from the judges. The Tigers finished their bar rotation with a 49.425 while Missouri scored a 49.175 on vault, bringing the count to 98.975-98.525 in favor of LSU.

LSU Bars Scores Gymnast Score Lexi Zeiss 9.850 Ashley Cowan 9.850 Alexis Jeffrey 9.925 Kailin Chio 9.925 Aleah Finnegan 9.800 Konnor McClain 9.875 Total 49.425

After wrapping things up on bars, the Tigers moved to the balance beam with a healthy .450 lead over the No. 9 team in the country. Sierra Ballard set the tone on beam, scoring a 9.875 in the leadoff spot before Kylie Coen set a career-high with a 9.900 in the two spot. Kailin Chio and Konnor McClain then followed them up with two 9.950s after two of the best beam routines you'll see all year. Imagine being Jay Clark and having your first four gymnasts go 9.875, 9.900, 9.950 and 9.950 and then still having Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan in you back pocket. Must be a pretty good life. Haleigh Bryant and Aleah Finnegan anchored with a 9.875 and 9.850 respectively to give the Tigers a team score of 49.550 on beam, which set a new season-high, beating out their previous best of 49.525 set against Florida their last time in the PMAC.

LSU Beam Scores Gymnast Score Sierra Ballard 9.875 Kylie Coen 9.900 Kailin Chio 9.950 Konnor McClain 9.950 Haleigh Bryant 9.875 Aleah Finnegan 9.850 Total 49.550

Heading into the final rotation, LSU held a massive 148.525-147.850 lead over No. 9 Missouri, essentially securing themselves the victory before even stepping foot on the floor. With a 49.125, the Tigers would set a season-high overall score, and with a 49.625, they would overtake Florida for the highest score of the season (198.125) thus far. Sierra Ballard and Chase Brock kicked off their floor effort with a couple solid scores of 9.850 and 9.875, putting the Tigers on pace to break their season-high total score. After those two got things kicked off, Kailin Chio and Amari Drayton posted two monster scores of 9.900, which Aleah Finnegan followed up with a 9.750, officially setting the team's new season-high. With Haleigh Bryant still to go, the Tigers were sitting at a 197.800 team score, and with a 9.950 or higher, Bryant could give LSU their first 198 of the season, which would be the second-highest score posted by any team this season. And of course, she absolutely delivered.

LSU Floor Scores Gymnast Scores Sierra Ballard 9.850 Chase Brock 9.875 Kailin Chio 9.900 Amari Drayton 9.900 Aleah Finnegan 9.750 Haleigh Bryant 9.950 Total 49.475

The Tigers did not have their best gymnastics last week when they went to Arkansas, but they absolutely dominated tonight and gave Missouri no chance. LSU's total score of 198.000 set a new season-high, demolishing their previous best of 197.650 and is the second-highest score posted by any team this season (pending other scores from tonight). It was a great bounce back performance, and here are your final scores from tonight: