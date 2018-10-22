LSU and Alabama will meet in primetime yet again.

The Tigers, ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll, will host top-ranked Alabama for a 7 pm CT kickoff in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 3.

The game will be broadcasted in the evening CBS slot in primetime.

This is the eight consecutive year in which LSU and Alabama will meet for a night game. All right years it has been broadcasted on CBS.

This year, LSU has four wins over teams ranked in the Top 25, including three victories over Top 10 teams. The four Top 25 wins and three Top 10 victories are the most of any team in the country.

LSU has not beaten the Tide since 2011. That’s seven consecutive wins in favor of Alabama.