Better late than never.

Maybe or maybe not. Or maybe it doesn’t really matter.

No. 5 ranked LSU and No. 19 South Carolina, which each won a game in the regular season series April 6-7 before inclement weather cancelled game 3, get a chance to unofficially finish the three-game set in a Wednesday SEC tournament second-round game set for 9:30 a.m. in Hoover, Ala.

The sixth-seeded Gamecocks (39-17) had a similar starting time Tuesday in the tourney’s first game, blanking No. 11 seed Georgia 9-0. It was South Carolina’s first shutout in its 81-game SEC tourney history.

Meanwhile, the 42-13 Tigers earned a first-round bye because of their third place SEC regular season finish at 19-10. LSU won seven league series, lost two and had the tie against the Gamecocks.

It remains to be seen, based on who LSU head coach Jay Johnson selects as Wednesday’s starting pitcher (he named Thatcher Hurd Tuesday afternoon) if he’s putting any emphasis on this tourney. He believes the Tigers already have locked an NCAA tourney top 8 seed, meaning they would host a regional and then a Super Regional if they advance.

“I would love to win this tournament, I think it's one of the best events in amateur baseball,” Johnson replied when asked about his SEC tourney pitching rotation. “But we need to position ourselves well for next weekend (likely hosting an NCAA regional in Baton Rouge).

“There’s no question about it (LSU has done enough to clinch a top 8 seed). Something really went wrong in the (selection committee) room if we’re not.”

The Tigers spent the first 12 weeks of the season ranked No. 1 before losing consecutive series at Auburn and home vs. Mississippi State. LSU closed the regular season this past weekend winning two of three at Georgia.

LSU junior center fielder Dylan Crews, who on Monday became the first player to win the SEC’s Player of the Year for two straight seasons, said he and his teammates want to stay as long possible in Hoover this week.

“We're definitely going in here trying to win this game,” Crews said. “Straight out of the gate, we’re just really wanting to win this tournament to fulfill some expectations.”

The series win at Georgia helped LSU right its unsteady ship, though a Tigers’ victory last Saturday for the sweep would have given LSU the SEC regular season championship by a ½-game over Arkansas and Florida.

The bugaboos in LSU’s 9-5 series finale loss to the Bulldogs – inconsistent pitching and cold bats with runners in scoring positions – are the most frequent areas that have plagued the Tigers in their 13 losses this season.

Five of those defeats – two each to Auburn and Mississippi State and one to Georgia – have been in the last 11 games.

In that stretch, eight of LSU’s top 10 players currently with the highest batting averages have seen their batting averages spiral downward an average of almost 30 points. Only third baseman Tommy White and designated hitter/catcher Hayden Travinski have improved their batting averages by 55 and 26 points respectively.

Also in the last 11 games, 11 Tigers’ relievers have a combined earned run average of 7.38 in 46.1 innings.

So, if the Tigers want to make a postseason run to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 2017, the bats throughout the lineup need to re-ignite and the relief pitching must tighten is collective belt.

“I still firmly believe that we have the best staff in the SEC and even without the three guys (Grant Taylor, Chase Shores, Garrett Edwards) that have gotten hurt,” said Paul Skenes, LSU’s unhittable starter who was named Monday as the SEC’s Pitcher of the Year. “We just must go out and prove it the next few weeks, which is frankly the weeks that really matter in the season. What's happened up to this point doesn't really matter.”

Skenes, who’s 10-1 with a 1.77 ERA and an NCAA-leading 164 strikeouts, suffered his only loss of the season at South Carolina on April 6

The Tigers and Skenes were trailing 1-0 after three innings when there was a 66-minute lightning delay. Skenes didn’t return after the delay in a 13-5 loss.

The next day, LSU scored four runs in the top of the eighth, keyed by second baseman Gavin Dugas' game-tying grand slam homer, for an 8-7 victory.

No. 3 SEED LSU (42-13) vs. No. 6 SEED SOUTH CAROLINA (39-17)

WHEN, WHERE

Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. CT (SEC Network), Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. (10,800)

RANKINGS

LSU: No. 4 in USA Today; No. 5 in D1 Baseball; No. 5 in Baseball America (No. 4 in NCAA RPI)

SOUTH CAROLINA: No. 19 in USA Today; No. 22 in Baseball America (No. 6 in NCAA RPI)

PITCHING MATCHUP

LSU: So. RH Thatcher Hurd (4-2, 6.59 ERA, 41.0 IP, 29 BB, 55 SO)

SOUTH CAROLINA: So. RH Eli Jones (4-4, 3.88 ERA, 46.1 IP, 15 BB, 57 SO)

LSU VS. SOUTH CAROLINA SERIES

LSU leads the all-time series with South Carolina, 41-32-1, LSU has won 19 of its past 30 games versus South Carolina. Teams played to a 1-1 series tie earlier this season (April 6-7) in Columbia. Game 3 was rained out.

LSU IN SEC TOURNAMENT

LSU has a league-best 89-47 (.654) all-time record in the SEC tournament. The Tigers own a conference-high 12 tourney titles. LSU has won six of the past 14 SEC tournaments, claiming the title in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017. LSU was 38-11 under former coach Paul Mainieri (2007-21) in SEC tourney games. The Tigers reached the semifinals in seven straight SEC Tournaments (2013-19) before losing 4-1 to Georgia in 2021 in a first-round, single-elimination game.

STATS

LSU: No. 1 in the nation in shutouts pitched (9); No. 2 in on-base percentage (.440); No. 3 in hit-by-pitch (119); No. 3 in strikeouts pitched per nine innings (11.6); No. 4 in runs scored (522); No. 4 in slugging percentage (.568); No. 6 in scoring average (9.5 runs per game); and No. 9 in hits allowed per nine innings (7.70).

SOUTH CAROLINA: No. 11 in the SEC with a .276 team batting average, fourth in the league with 109 home runs, No. 3 in the SEC with a 4.08 ERA, 548 strikeouts in 481.0 innings while limiting opponents to a .241 batting average.

STARS

LSU

CF DYLAN CREWS: Voted by league coaches as 2023 SEC Player of the Year, All-SEC first team and All-SEC Defensive team, No. 3 in the nation in on-base percentage (.573); No. 2 in runs scored (79); No. 3 in walks (56); and No. 7 in batting average (.423), has 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI, and has increased his reached base streak to 59 straight games (all 55 games this season and the final four games of last season).

P PAUL SKENES: Voted by league coaches as 2023 SEC Pitcher of the Year and All-SEC first team, No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (164), strikeouts per nine innings (17.03), WHIP (0.75) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.93), No. 3 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.19) and No. 4 in ERA (1.77), has allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of his 14 starts this season, ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list, trailing only Ben McDonald, who recorded 202 strikeouts in 1989.

3B TOMMY WHITE: Voted by league coaches All-SEC first team, No. 2 in the nation in RBI per game (1.75), No. 2 in total RBI and No. 11 in slugging percentage (.793).

SOUTH CAROLINA

OF ETHAN PETRY: Voted by league coaches All-SEC first team, hitting .379 on the year with nine doubles, 21 homers and 70 RBI.

C COLE MESSINA: Voted by league coaches All-SEC first team, batting .313 with 17 doubles, one triple, 17 homers and 63 RBI



