LSU settled through some early back and forth with UAB to close out its home schedule and a Saturday of top-10 scares in comfortable fashion.

Junior running back Noah Cain scored a career-high three rushing touchdowns in the first half to seize control on a frigid, rainy night in Tiger Stadium.

And junior quarterback Jayden Daniels and the No. 6 Tigers (9-2) cruised to a 34-10 victory with five touchdowns on the ground in all.

LSU finished with 565 yards — 299 passing and 266 rushing — for its second-highest offensive total of the season.

Daniels rushed 12 times for a game-high 111 yards and a third-quarter touchdown to begin icing away the game and completed 22 of 29 passes for 297 yards and a fourth-quarter score to complete the job.

Sophomore receiver Malik Nabers led all players with seven catches for a season-high 129 yards to surpass the 600-yard mark for the season and 1,000-yard mark for his career.

Cain carried 13 times for 76 yards and his hat trick to steady the backfield on a 45º evening without teammates Josh Williams, nicked up late last week against Arkansas, or Armoni Goodwin, who reportedly will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

Senior John Emery Jr. added 46 yards on nine attempts with a touchdown and a pair of fumbles.

No. 4 TCU (11-0) and No. 3 Michigan (11-0) kicked a pair of late, game-winning field goals in a matter of minutes to escape Baylor and Illinois, respectively, and set the tone for what became "Survival Saturday" for highly ranked teams.

No. 1 Georgia (11-0) slipped past Kentucky, 16-6, and No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) pulled away from Maryland late, 43-30, in another pair of notable finishes.

And — most notably to LSU — No. 5 Tennessee (9-2) tumbled from the College Football Playoff conversation with a 63-38 shellacking at South Carolina.

The Tigers needed to such nail-biting to dispatch of the Blazers (5-6) despite the Conference USA visitors' early fight.

LSU marched efficiently down the field on 79- and 75-yard drives its first two possessions for goal-line scores by Emery and Cain.

UAB stayed on the Tigers' heels into the second quarter.

A 66-yard kickoff return by Jermaine Brown Jr. helping set up a 5-yard touchdown run by fellow junior DeWayne McBride three plays later to tie the game at 7-7.

And a perfect passing drive by junior quarterback Dylan Hopkins led to a 29-yard Matt Quinn field goal on the first play of the second quarter to pull back within 14-10.

Hopkins completed all eight of his passes for 85 yards to that point.

The LSU defense buckled down from there, though, to allow just 41 yards on 18 plays the Blazers' next five possessions: four three-and-outs and a turnover on downs.

And Cain's next two end zone trips stretched the margin to 28-10 at the midway mark.

Daniels added a 2-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter and a 5-yard scoring pass to sophomore receiver Brian Thomas Jr. early in the fourth.