No. 6 LSU face first big test of the year against No. 16 Tennessee

The LSU Tigers Women's Basketball team has cruised through the early part of their schedule. They're 17-0 and have had some close calls, but have always come out on top. With non-conference season over, the Tigers have kicked off SEC play with two big wins over Arkansas and Auburn, but will get their first big test of the season as they travel to Knoxville for a date with No. 16 Tennessee.

The Lady Vols are 13-1 under first-year Head Coach Kim Caldwell, who took over when Kelly Harper was fired after a second-round loss to NC State in the NCAA Tournament. They have a very well rounded team that features 10 players who average 13+ minutes per game.

Leading the way offensively for Tennessee is Talaysia Cooper, a 6-foot sophomore guard who is averaging 17.8 points per game in just 22 minutes of action per night. She shoots 51.7% from the field, but has a bit of a turnover issue, averaging 3.6 TOs per contest.

Outside of Cooper, the Vols have four other players - Jewel Spears, Ruby Whitehorn, Samara Spencer and Zee Spearman - who average double figures. Spencer, a 5-foot-7 guard, is shooting 45% from three this season, which is among the best in the nation.

As for the Tigers, it's all about the big three of Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams. Those three combine to score 53 of the Tigers 91 points per game and all shoot 47+ percent from the field. After them, Kailyn Gilbert is a threat to go for 20+ any night and has gone for 16+ in each of their first two SEC games, but has been inconsistent at times.

This year's Tennessee team loves to play fast and try to turn you over; they average 97+ points per game and 15 steals per game. They're one of the fastest paced teams in the country, and they'll do everything they can to keep the game going at their pace.

LSU already knocked off No. 21 NC State in the Bahamas earlier this season, but this will be their first true road test against a top-25 team. Knoxville is not an easy place to play, especially against a Tennessee team that likes to speed the game up and get the crowd into it. Things can get out of hand quick there, and if the Tigers start slow, like they've done multiple times this season, it could be very hard to catch up.