No. 6 LSU Gymnastics headed to Raleigh Regional to begin NCAA postseason

The No. 6 ranked LSU gymnastics team will begin its NCAA postseason path next Thursday in Raleigh, N.C., as the No. 2 seed in the Raleigh Regional.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 11 Missouri, No. 14 UCLA, Maryland, Iowa, North Carolina State, North Carolina and Towson join the Tigers at North Carolina State's Reynolds Coliseum.

The event begins at noon Thursday, March 31.

The regional final will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2, for the opportunity to advance to the national semifinals April 14.

“I think this is the toughest regional there is, but I am confident in the team’s ability to navigate it and advance,” coach Jay Clark said via a new release. “The goal is to advance out of it and go to the semifinal in Fort Worth. I feel good about our team and where we are. Last week is not who we are, and I know we will reset and bring some momentum into the regional. We cannot leave anything to chance. There is no tomorrow, and it comes down to hit and advance.”

LSU (196.725) finished fifth in this past weekend's SEC championships, behind Florida (198.200), Alabama (197.825), Auburn (197.225) and Missouri (196.875).