College baseball’s leading home run hitting team proved why Thursday night.

No. 6 South Carolina teed off on LSU pitching for four homers in a 13-5 home SEC beatdown of No. 1 ranked LSU in Columbia, S.C

Because expected rainstorms, the Tigers (25-5, 6-4 SEC West) and the Gamecocks (28-3, 9-1 SEC East) will play a doubleheader Friday starting at 11 a.m. CDT. LSU will start right handers Ty Floyd (5-0, 2.87 ERA) and Christian Little (2-1, 3.79 ERA) in games two and three respectively.

Right fielder Ethan Perry, the SEC’s Freshman of the Week for the last three weeks, had seven RBI for the Gamecocks in the game one bashing. He banged a two-run homer in the first inning off LSU starter pitching ace Paul Skenes and launched a grand slam in the sixth off Tigers’ reliever Will Helmers.

Skenes (5-1), who also gave up a solo third-inning homer to Carolina shortstop Braylen Wimmer, suffered his first loss of the season. He struck out eight in three innings, but never returned.

He and South Carolina starter Will Sanders were pulled from the game following a 66-minute lightning delay with one LSU batter out in top of the fourth.

Once play resumed, South Carolina head coach Mark Kingston inserted arguably its top relievers while LSU head coach Jay Johnson used three relievers who have been mostly underwhelming this season.

The result was Gamecocks’ redshirt junior James Hicks lasted four innings and held the Tigers to two runs and two hits including a two-run homer by LSU shortstop Jordan Thompson in seventh.

Sophomore reliever Eli Jones handled the eighth inning for the Gamecocks, striking out three and serving up a two-run homer to LSU designated hitter Cade Beloso. Fifth-year senior reliever Wesley Sweatt closed out the Tigers with a scoreless and hitless ninth.

After LSU sophomore reliever Sam Dutton got through a scoreless fourth inning, freshman Micah Beckham and Helmers imploded.

Bucknam gave up six runs on three hits in an inning. Helmers allowed two hits in three innings but gave up six runs by walking six batters and hitting two.



