This was no upset.

Maybe the rest of the nation, or the portion that believe LSU is worth its No. 13 ranking will view Florida’s 82-77 overtime SEC Wednesday night road win over the Tigers in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center as a shocker.

Not really.

No, the Tigers didn’t play anywhere close to perfect. But then again, have they really performed at that level on their stunning journey to a 21-win season by mid-February?

Even when LSU misses a boatload of shots within two feet of the basket and when it doesn’t rotate quick enough to cover 3-point shooters, it has still turned games into a hustling, diving brawling wins that had the Tigers before tip-off in a first-place tie at the top of the SEC standings with No. 5 Tennessee.

But on a night when Florida coach Mike White had a masterful defensive scheme to handcuff LSU point guard Tremont Waters (“He’s the head of the snake,” White said), the now 21-5 Tigers (11-2 in the SEC) ran into a team that matched their physicality on every possession in LSU’s fifth overtime game of the season.

“They clearly wanted it more than we did,” said LSU freshman forward Naz Reid, who scored 16 points, collected 15 rebounds and shook off getting belted in the mouth by teammate Kavell Bigby-Williams during a rebound battle in the last two minutes of regulation to score the Tigers’ last four points to send the game into overtime.

No Naz, it wasn’t totally obvious that the Gators (15-11, 7-6) were more motivated than LSU. But as far as attention to detail and focus during preparation for Florida, Tigers’ coach Will Wade’s disgust about the loss came to a full boil in his five-minute post-game press conference:

Q: Do you think your team needs to get that type of toughness about them?

Wade: “When our season ends, we’re going to lose to a team like this (Florida). There’s a certain type team that gives us a lot of problems. We just don’t have some of that stuff to beat some of those teams. We’re either going to develop that the next couple of weeks or that’s how it’s going to end. It’s really that simple.”

Q: Any reaction to a visible number of fans leaving with 37 seconds to go (in overtime with LSU trailing 78-71)?

Wade: “I would have left too with 37 seconds left. . .it’s embarrassing we’ve lost two home games. We’re 7-0 in the SEC on the road and we’ve lost two at home. I feel terrible for our fans, they put their money to come watch us play and it’s sickening. It’s absolutely sickening.”

Q: You mentioned (the lack of) focus? Could you see it coming?

Wade: “Hell, yeah.”

Press conference over. Exit a miffed Wade stage right.



The crazy thing is that despite Florida holding its own on the backboards with LSU having just a 38-36 rebounding edge (18-15 in offensive rebounds), despite the Tigers suffering an uncharacteristically terrible free throw shooting performance (16-of-25), despite LSU missing 10 shots in the shadow of its basket in the first half, despite Waters being rendered invisible until overtime (he scored eight points in OT to finish with 10 points), LSU still had a chance to win at the end.

Waters had just hit a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to cut Florida’s lead to 80-77. Wade immediately called timeout and the Tigers executed a defensive press to perfection by trapping the Gators’ KeVaughn Allen and forcing him to throw pass picked off by LSU guard Javonte Smart about 30 feet from the Tigers’ basket.

Smart shipped the ball to Waters, who clanked a game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

Florida’s Noah Locke rebounded, was fouled by Smart and sealed the win with two free throws.

“I thought both teams played extremely hard,” said White, a 41-year New Orleans native in his fourth season coaching the Gators. “They (LSU) got a bunch of 50-50 balls that our (coaching) staff was furious about and vice-versa. I thought it was high level game with a lot of ups and downs for both teams. We hit some big shots.”

Especially in overtime by Allen, a 6-2 senior who scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the extra five-minute period. He hit 3-of-3 field goals, including a pair of 3s and added 4-of-5 free throws.

Most of LSU’s failed focus was on the perimeter where the Tigers gave up 11 3-pointers. The fact that eight of them were from Allen (5-of-9) and Locke (3-of-9) wasn’t a stunner since that duo had combined for 88.4 percent of the Gators’ team total 216 3s heading into Wednesday night.

Also, Florida 1-2-2 full-court press, its array of zone defenses and its superb, extended double-teams on Waters as he came off screens turned the game into a grinder.

“I told our guys all week that Florida was going to give us unbelievable resistance defensively,” Wade said. “I don’t think some of our guys believed us. Some of our guys thought we would show up and do what we do, but that wasn’t the case.”

It’s hard to believe that any team will come into LSU’s house this season and play harder and tougher than Florida.

“That is probably the most physical team we have faced in a while,” said LSU guard Skylar Mays, who earned every one of his team-high 18 points mostly scored on drives bouncing like a pinball off defenders. “They definitely woke us up.”

Guess we’ll find out Saturday when 24-2 Tennessee, the SEC leader at 12-1, comes calling to the PMAC.

With an 11 a.m. tipoff, the Tigers will either rise and shine to collect its second win over a top 5 team in their last four games or suffer consecutive losses for the first time since Thanksgiving weekend at the Advocare Invitational in Orlando.