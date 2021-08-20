No offensive snaps for Stingley, says Orgeron on WWL Radio; talks OL, more

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke to Bobby Hebert and Kristian Garic on Thursday night's SportsTalk on WWL Radio, which included wishing a happy birthday to the Cajun Cannon.

Here are a few highlights from Orgeron's interview:

-- Orgeron said the OL struggled in the first scrimmage with blocking LSU's stout DL, but credits Brad Davis because the OL unit has made progress this week in practice. Says the OL blocking for the run game has gotten better and the offense gashed the defense during the 9 on 7 period this week.

-- Orgeron says the OL has bounced back this week in practice after scrimmage... "They've gotten better. (Brad Davis) is making his mark on the offensive line. We've still got a ways to go. We have a couple of guys banged up, but he doesn't blink and he's getting the most out of our guys."

-- Orgeron mentions on WWL Radio the young OL that having been improving: Xavier Hill, Marlon Martinez, Charles Turner, Kardell Thomas, Marcus Dumervil.... "They're taking another step. Are the ready to play in the SEC yet? No, but they're taking a step I promise you that."

-- Orgeron on Saivion Jones? "He's coming. Saivion has made some progress. He's going to be an excellent player for us. ... We have a four man rush and this is the best four man rush we've had." Mentions that Ali Gaye is unblockable right now.

-- Orgeron says Zavier Carter reminds him of Arden Key, who happens to be a mentor to Zavier. They attended the same high school.

-- Who's emerging at WR other than Kayshon Boutte? Ed Orgeron says: "I like all those guys. Who's having the best camp out of the older guys is Devonta Lee. He's really come along. He's a strong WR and doing well."

-- Orgeron on Garrett Nussmeier: "The guy is night and day from the spring. He had another excellent day I just watched the tape. He made some excellent throws in the red zone, some tight windows. He's taking care of the ball. He's moving the safeties off. The guy looks like if something happened to Max that he could go in and be a great quarterback for us."

-- Orgeron says he's counting on RBs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery this season, but mentions that Armoni Goodwin and Corey Kiner are "shining" in camp and expects the freshmen to compete and play.

-- Orgeron says Jared Small has had a "great camp," during his interview on WWL Radio. "He's all over the place at 5-11, 205." Added that Small, Damone Clark, Bugg Strong and Micah Baskerville are standing out right now.

-- Mike Jones Jr. is "doing great, he's a great young man and he's going to play for us," Orgeron added.

-- Cordale Flott is "definitely our starting nickel," while Cam Lewis and Sage Ryan will back him up.

-- Derek Stingley Jr. will not get any offensive snaps this season due to his nagging injury that has kept him out of a large portion of practice.

-- Orgeron said majority of the injuries are minor such as hamstring tweaks or sprained ankles but expects most players to be a full go for UCLA