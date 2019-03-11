LSU interim basketball coach Tony Benford said Monday he hasn’t been told yet if Tigers’ head coach Will Wade will return for this week’s SEC tournament in Nashville.

Wade was suspended by LSU athletic director Joe Alleva on Friday when he refused to meet with school administration about a Yahoo Sports report published Thursday. The story provided details of a transcript of an FBI wiretap that had Wade telling recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins on a cell phone call about a “strong-ass offer” Wade made in recruiting a prospect that appears to be Tigers’ freshman signee Javonte Smart.

Without Wade and Smart, who was withheld from action by school officials as a precautionary measure in Saturday’s regular season finale against Vanderbilt, the Tigers (26-5 overall, 16-2 SEC) hammered the Commodores 80-59 to capture the SEC championship and clinch the No. 1 seed in the league tourney.

“I haven’t been told otherwise that I’m not going to be (coaching in the league tourney),” Benford said during Monday’s SEC coaches teleconference. “We’re going to prepare just like we did going into the Vandy game.”

Benford also said he hasn’t appraised of change in Smart’s status and expects an update Tuesday afternoon.

Also, starting freshman forward Naz Reid, who sat out the Vanderbilt game after taking an elbow to the face in last Wednesday’s overtime win at Florida, will likely to be ready to play by the time LSU plays its first tourney game at 12 noon on Friday against a to-be-determined opponent.

“I talked to him yesterday (Sunday) and he’s feeling a lot better,” Benford said. “He’s supposed to talk to the doctors again today.”

Benford said he spoke briefly with Wade on Sunday night, but didn’t elaborate.

Benford appears confident the staff can prepare a gameplan for whoever the Tigers face next.

“We just went with the game plan we had against Vanderbilt, there was no reason to change anything,” Benford said. “The leadership we’re getting from (veteran guards) Tremont Waters and Skyler Mays has been unbelievable. When you have guys like that, it makes my job as an interim coach a lot easier.”

Benford noted that the resiliency of the Tigers, overcoming the shooting death of teammate Wayde Sims just prior to the start of preseason practice, hasn’t wavered all season.

“They dedicated the season to Wayde, they play for him and they talk about him every day,” Benford said. “It’s a brotherhood. This is the closest group I’ve ever been around in 28 years of coaching at this level. They trust one another, they trust our staff, they show a great deal of toughness willing to make plays when they need to.”