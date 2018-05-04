It was no secret that LSU was going to need some healthy contributions from its 2017 baseball recruiting class.

The Tigers needed to replace four everyday starters – second baseman Cole Freeman, shortstop Kramer Robertson, rightfielder Greg Deichmann and catcher Michael Papierski. All three weekend starters would be new with Alex Lange and Jared Poche off to pro baseball and Eric Walker on the injured list.

An injury to projected starting shortstop Josh Smith simply increased the pressure on the incoming freshmen and junior college transfers to have a quick adjustment to college baseball.

Two true freshmen – Daniel Cabrera and Hal Hughes – and two junior college transfers – Brandt Broussard and Hunter Feduccia – have been in the starting lineup for most of the year.

Cabrera has split time with Beau Jordan between leftfield and designated hitter. Hughes has been the starting shortstop since the fourth of the season due to Smith’s back injury. Broussard has been the starting second baseman and Feduccia has been the starting catcher.

True freshmen pitchers Ma’Khail Hilliard (8-3) and AJ Labas (5-1) have accounted half of the Tigers’ 26 victories. Hilliard has moved into the No. 2 spot behind Zack Hess in the weekend rotation, while Labas has done all of his starting in mid-week games.

True freshman Nick Storz, whom coach Paul Mainieri was counting upon to be a weekend starter, has thrown just one inning because of arm problems. True freshman Devin Fontenot has been fairly effective out of the bullpen. LSU has gotten every little from its junior college pitchers.

“It is the same every year with the newcomers,” Mainieri said. “From some guys, you get what you expect. Some guys excel and some guys disappoint. You hope you have enough veterans to carry the load. What made this year so unique is that we did not have as much veteran presence.”

As regards the everyday lineup, Cabrera and Feduccia were the two newcomers with the greatest expectations. Cabrera, who divided his high school baseball at River Ridge (La.) Curtis and Baton Rouge Parkview, would have been an early-round draft pick if he indicated that he was not going to college.

It was expected that Cabrera would be the starting leftfielder. However, the lefthanded-hitting Cabrera got off to a slow start at the plate as he went against a large number of lefthanded pitchers. Then, Cabrera had a few misadventures in leftfield. He has remained in the lineup, sometimes as the DH.

“The level of play is different from high school,” said Cabrera, who is hitting .284 with five homers, 13 doubles and 31 RBIs. “Pitchers in college throw better. They have more control with their pitches. Defenders are much better here. Balls in the gap fall in high school and they get caught in college.

“For the most part, I am not surprised by what I have seen. It is what I expected. I have to work on all parts of my game. But, my first year at LSU has been great for me.”

Feduccia had to make an adjustment from playing in junior college at LSU-Eunice. Mainieri had slotted Feduccia as the cleanup hitter following fall practice. Then, a broken bone in his left hand sidelined Feduccia for the opening series of the season.

Feduccia did not get off to a quick start at the plate. After getting his average above the .300 mark, Feduccia slumped during the middle of the season. His batting average is down to .256 and he no longer bats in the heart of the lineup.

“The most frustrating thing for me is my hitting at the plate,” Feduccia said. “Pitching is obviously a lot better than in junior college. You get in a slump and when you hit a ball hard, they make a great catch. It is hard getting through a slump. I am trying to stay positive. I work on my hitting every day.”

Feduccia’s receiving has been as much of problem as his hitting. Feduccia has been charged with seven passed balls. Papierski had four passed balls during the entire 2017 season.

“Usually, I do not have passed balls,” Feduccia said. “The pitchers in college are better. I have to work on blocking balls in the dirt. I have to do a lot better receiving the ball.”

The Tigers’ middle infield has been manned by two newcomers – Hughes at shortstop and Broussard at second base. Mainieri was counting upon Hughes to be the utility infielder and a late-inning defensive replacement. Hughes has been more than adequate at shortstop, while batting just .222.

Broussard was leading the team in hitting when he suffered a broken thumb in late March against Vanderbilt. Broussard sat out three weeks, but he has not been the same hitter since returning to the lineup. Mainieri acknowledged that Broussard started playing before he was ready.

“Brandt was so courageous in coming back early,” Mainieri said. “He knew we needed him. He didn’t swing a bat for three weeks. When you do that, you lose your timing and your bat speed. The last few days I have started to see his bat speed coming back.”

The entire Tigers team must perform better beginning with Friday’s series opener against Arkansas at The Box (7 p.m. Central/SEC Digital Network). LSU is 26-19, including 10-11 in the SEC. The Tigers have a RPI of 57. It is doubtful LSU would be chosen for the NCAA tournament if selections were made now.

“Arkansas looks like a team with no weaknesses,” Mainieri said. “They are the best hitting team in the league. They have hit the most home runs. They have a lot of veterans who have been around for a few years. But, our kids seem to play loose and confident against Arkansas. They bring out the best in us.”





Here are the statistics for the newcomers on LSU’s 2018 baseball team.

POSITION PLAYERS

Junior college transfers

Brandt Brousard: .291 BA, 16 RBI, 10 SB, 4 E

Hunter Feduccia: .256 BA, 3 HR, 27 RBI, 9 2B, 7 PB

Freshmen

Nick Webre: .286 BA, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 5 2B, 15 K

Daniel Cabrera: .284 BA, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 13 2B, 27 K

Hal Hughes: .222 BA, 1 HR, 16 RBI, 9 BB, 25 K, 7 E

PITCHERS

Junior college transfers

Clay Moffitt: 7 IP, 5 BB, 6 K, 0-0, 6.75 ERA, .357 opponents’ BA

Brandon Nowak: 4 IP, 5 BB, 3 K, 0-0, 7.36 ERA, .286 opponents’ BA

Cam Sanders: 18 IP, 17 BB, 22 K, 1-0, 8.35 ERA, .231 opponents’ BA

Taylor Petersen: 9 IP, 9 BB, 8 K, 1-0, 12.46 ERA, .235 opponents’ BA

Freshmen

Nick Storz: 1 IP, 0 BB, 1 K, 0-0, 0.00 ERA, .000 opponents’ BA

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 56 IP, 19 BB, 54 K, 8-3, 2.89 ERA, .221 opponents’ BA

AJ Labas: 45 IP, 6 BB, 28 K, 5-1, 3.18 ERA, .253 opponents’ BA

John Kodros: 7 IP, 3 BB, 4 K, 0-1, 3.86 ERA, .259 opponents’ BA

Devin Fontenot: 23 IP, 9 BB, 28 K, 0-0, 5.40 ERA, .209 opponents’ BA

Trent Vietmeier: 12 IP, 8 BB, 13 K, 0-0, 6.00 ERA, .244 opponents’ BA

Daniel Cabrera: 2 IP, 2 BB, 2 K, 0-0, 7.71 ERA, .222 opponents’ BA