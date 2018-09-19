



LSU coach Ed Orgeron went before LSU fans for his weekly radio show Wednesday night. Here are some of the highlights of what Coach O said:

On the Auburn game:

“Great win, it took everything. We knew we had to focus, we knew we’d have to have poise. We knew it would take all 60 minutes and I’ll be durn, it took all60 minutes but we got it done.”

On Cole Tracy’s game-winning field goal:

“I knew he was going to make it, I knew our team was going win the whole time. We had great confidence about our football team. Knew it was going to be a battle, the game turned out exactly like I thought. When we graded the tape we had a lot of mistakes, a lot of things we have to get better at. It’s hard to talk about Auburn game because we’re so focused on Louisiana Tech.

On the play of Joe Burrow

“Joe will tell you the same thing. You have to give the offensive line a lot of credit. Joe had a great surrounding cast. The thing about Joe is he’s a winner.He gives everybody confidence. The guy has knowledge,he’s in there studying. He knows Steve Ensminger’s gameplan and he doesn’t choke.”

On the running game

“We thought we didn’t run the ball very well. Could have done some things better. Obviously, we got beat at the point of attack. We thought there were too many negative plays on first down, put us behind the chains.It’s something we have to work on for the games coming up.”

On Austin Deculus’ play

“I’m proud of Austin, thought he had one of his bettergames. A reason we played him over Badara was becausehe had some playing experience from last year. One of his best games was against Florida in the Swamp so we knew he could go on the road and handle the crowd noise. He had a couple of penalties but we stuck withhim. We gave up only one sack to a great defensiveline.”

On pregame preparation

“We told the kids we weren’t going to explode until2:30 Central Time. It was ahot day, we didn’t stay longin warm ups. Didn’t get overly hyped in dressing room.When we walked out for the kickoff we were ready toplay.”

On Wild Tiger formation.

(Clyde Edwards-Helaire) thinks he’s 6-3, 300 pounds. He has such confidence. Wildcat gives us a situation where there’s an extra gap, they have to defend an extra player.”

On penalties

“Try to be a little more disciplined. We had referees at practice today. Every player that had a penalty had to run with his coach after practice. We cut them down to half. But when you’re 3-0 you don’t worry about too many penalties.”

On offensive line

“(Offensive line coach) James Cregg was taking a lot of heat. He comes in at 3 am and leaves at 12. I don't know when he sleeps. All our throws under 2.5 seconds. The guy I’m most impressed with through 3 games is Lloyd Cushenberry. He’s been our most consistent player. A guy we were worried about as a new player,he’s played fantastic. If you mess up at center it’s a straight line to the quarterback. Lloyd handled Derek

Brown 6-5, 330,, who is going to be a first-round draft choice.”

On Tech DE Jaylon Ferguson

“That boy’s from South Louisiana. He’s an excellent pass rusher, he’s going to be in the NFL. I have theutmost respect for him.”

On Cole Tracy’s maximum distance

“About 54 yards, that last 54 yarder was about as far as he goes. I feel good at 54 yards.”

On injured players

“Kristian Fulton is hurt. I do believe he’s going to play. A lot of guys are banged up and they looked better today.”

On Louisiana Tech

“Skip Holtz is an excellent coach, we had a satellite camp up there with them. He runs a spread offense,scores 42 points per game. On defense, they’ll blitz you, come after you. We have to come out with our hands up, play our best football. Last time they were here they played us to 24-16.”On special teams“Working on returners. We’ve got to have some positive yards. We’ve had some room for our returners to make plays and haven’t made them like DJ Chark last year.May try a couple of new guys there to give us a spark in our return game.”