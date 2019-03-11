The Nike Opening Regionals returned to Louisiana this year and it was a strong showing by athletes from across the region. 2021 Lafayette Christian Academy standout Sage Ryan stole the show during the testing portion of the event, scoring the highest total of 2021 prospects in the country that have tested thus far. Louisiana prospects also excelled in the skill portion of the camp, with a trio of Louisiana prospects earning their golden ticket to the Nike Opening Finals in the summer. Tiger Details was on site and here are some notes from the weekend's action.

That boy, Koy: Koy Moore was sensational during 1-on-1's, which is the norm for the extremely skilled wide receiver, but his 4.60 time in the 40-laser was the part of his day that will turn some heads. Moore also turned in a strong 36-inch vertical and was easily the most impressive receiver during 1-on-1's. Moore is more known for his skill than athleticism, so turning in the kind of numbers he did may silence some of the critics that struggle with understanding why is so dang good. Good players often win their 1-on-1 battles and the special ones make the opponent look bad, which is what Moore did throughout the day. It was a strong day for wide receivers, but if you're looking for the guy that will be ready to make an impact in college and possesses tools no others could match, then Koy Moore, the wide receiver MVP, is your guy.



Major is the general: Texas A&M commit Major Burns received his official Opening invite after a stellar performance on Sunday. The long, athletic cornerback was extremely competitive throughout the day, often talking receivers out of their game, but it was driven by passion and not cockiness. Burns' skillset is quickly improving, and when he does get beat due to a lack of proper technique, he has the ability to recover, find the ball and make the break-up. Burns had an outstanding day and will likely see his stock continue to rise in the coming months.

Taiwan Berryhill moves extremely well: 2020 St. Augustine linebacker prospect Taiwan Berryhill is going to be a three-down linebacker at the next level. He is extremely fluid for a linebacker and was able to run with most running backs that he faced. Berryhill looked smooth throughout all of the drills and he measured in at a solid 6-1 and 200 pounds.

Teddy Roosevelt is an athlete? Theodore Roosevelt Knox, also known as Teddy Knox, took home the fastest man award during the three man race after clocking a laser recorded 4.42 during testing. knox also showed some skill during 1-on-1's, winning the vast majority of his reps. The 2021 prospects showed a great set of hands, above average route running and he plays with a confidence level that allows him to shrug off bad reps. Knox is in line to be a top 10 prospect in Louisiana for the 2021 class.

Sage Ryan deserves his own incense: You smell that? That's Sage Ryan burning up the track. The 2021 Lafayette Christian product torched the field during testing, logging an eye-popping 122.25 SPARQ score, which is best in the nation for 2021 prospects. Ryan is the nephew of former LSU great Trev Faulk and showed that he is also a unique talent. Ryan is extremely explosive and proved to have elite speed, logging a 4.45 during testing. Tennessee extended him his first offer after his official testing numbers were logged.

Doing a double-take: 2021 Mississippi linebacker prospects Josiah and Joseph Perryman showed up and showed out this weekend. Josiah measured in at 6-0, 196 pounds, and finished with a 102.9 SPARQ Combine score, which placed No. 13 overall. Joseph measured 5-11.5, 195 pounds and finished No. 17 overall with a score of 102.18. Both looked fluid in drills and were extremely coachable and competitive.

Chris Hilton can also run: Chris Hilton is the nation's premier high jumper, despite being only 15 years old and still finishing up his sophomore year, but that is not all the young man possesses. Hilton turned in an impressive laser 4.45 in his 40-yard run and showed natural fluidity and an improved skillset during drills and 1-on-1's. He still has a way to go in terms of development, but he is looking more and more like an elite level receiver prospect in the 2021 class.

Remember the name Shazz Preston: St. James product Shazz Preston is ready to blow up on the recruiting stage. The 2022 prospect recently reeled in his first offer from Texas A&M, but many more are sure to come. Preston possesses a fairly advanced skillset for a young receiver and it was on full display on Sunday. His drill work and 1-on-1's were impressive to go along with his impressive testing numbers, which included a 4.61 in the 40-yard run and 4.39 short shuttle and 39.5-feet powerball toss, which are all really impressive for a freshman.

Samuel Kenerson is the best athlete in the state: Little-known Central High School athlete Samuel Kenerson is the best athlete in the state. Kenerson clocked a 4.38 and 4.43 in the 40-yard run during testing and also logged a 4.08 shuttle run, which was the best I saw during the event. Kenerson plays quarterback for his high school team, but worked out as a cornerback on Sunday and looked really good doing it, although he is extremely raw at the position. Kenerson already has a 22 on the ACT under his belt and it is just a matter of time before schools start extending overtures to the dynamic prospect.

T.J. Finley working on the finer details: LSU quarterback commit T.J. Finley just wrapped up basketball season and his slimmed down frame showed it. He checked in at 6-6.5, 235 pounds and 10-inch hands. Finley also showcased improved footwork, although there are still areas for improvement in this regard, which Finley understands and accepts. His throwing motion is still a tad elongated, which is expected from such a massive quarterback, but his overall delivery and windup is pretty compact for his size. He also showed an ability to change his throwing motion and release point to find better angles

There is another Mathieu making noise in the football world: St. Augustine wide receiver Khi Mathieu was easily one of the best overall performers on the day. The crafty wideout found ways to get open and even made plays when he wasn't, showing a unique ability to high point the ball over defenders. Mathieu does not possess elite speed, but he is fast enough and quick enough to get open when coupled with his understanding of how to play the position.

Maason Smith could be five-star material: 2021 Terrebonne defensive tackle Maason Smith quickly became one of the more sought after prospects in the state and it is pretty evident why. The long, athletic and mean prospect showed off his athleticism and ability throughout the day. With offers from the likes of LSU and Alabama under his belt, impressive sophomore film and more strong camp showings like the one he had on Sunday, Smith could find himself in the five-star discussion next recruiting cycle. He walked away with DL MVP honors after his dominating performance on Saturday.

Jamie Vance is a technician: You develop a great appreciation for the young men that work on their craft to a point that they are simply more advanced than most of their peers. Jamie Vance is one of those young men, and prior to an unfortunate collision that ended his camp prematurely, Vance showed his tremendous technique in every drill and during most of his 1-on-1 reps, which were often against the best receivers in attendance. Vance loves to compete and always makes his way to the front of the lines to maximize his reps. He was probably the second best defensive back in attendance on this day behind Madison Prep's Major Burns.



Jaquelin Roy is the real deal: A trimmed down Jaquelin Roy showcased quickness, moves and the ability to beat blockers with strength, quickness and technique. At 284 pounds, Roy looks like an elite level defensive line prospect. His get off is extremely impressive and he shows quick hands and plays with good leverage. Roy received his invite to the coveted Nike Opening after his strong performance. One can make the argument, and I would likely agree, that Roy was the most dominant player at the event.

Nick Turner keeps turning heads: Brother Martin defensive back Nicholas Turner finished No. 11 in the combine testing, led by an impressive 4.48 in the 40. Turner also flashed during the 1-on-1's, and although it was not his best day throughout the session, he was still one of the best defensive backs in attendance. Turner played safety for Brother Martin last fall, but has shown the ability to play cornerback at the next level this spring.